Business Groups appeal to Save Cork City to withdraw objection for Morrison’s Island project

CORK business organisations have come together to urge the Save Cork City (SCC) group to conclude their legal challenge to the Morrison’s Island Public Realm and Flood Defence Scheme.

Cork Chamber, Cork Business Association, Construction Industry Federation, Vintners Federation of Ireland, Cork City Branch and Retail Excellence Ireland have jointly called for the group to reconsider their decision and withdraw their appeal to the High Court on the Morrison’s Island project.

The hearing takes place tomorrow.

“Securing a flood defence solution is essential to the international reputation of Cork if it is to deliver as the economic and cultural hub of our region. At the riverside of Morrison’s Island, there is a comprehensive plan to turn a rundown car park into a waterfront promenade and to protect the most vulnerable part of our city core while doing so,” read a statement for the Cork business groups.

“We ask SCC to consider whether this judicial review is proportionate to their stated goal of protecting heritage and whether it is appropriate to delay a project that has received such widespread support and approval.

“We can’t allow flooding to be considered acceptable, and we ask SCC to consider the reality of what their ongoing judicial review means for people running businesses in the area and for developers and investors looking to focus their activity in Cork. The collateral damage of flooding is not just to properties, it is to people and their ability to earn a living,” it concluded.

The planned plaza and boardwalk at the South Mall as part of the Morrison's island plans.

In a 22-page letter to City councillors last week, the SCC said that the Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme (LLFRS) would "seriously negatively affect the potential of the city for generations”.

The group has lobbied for the use of tidal barrier instead of the floodwalls and defended “bogus” arguments that floodwalls must be built before the barriers.

In a statement released to The Echo, the SCC said that the plans for Morrison’s Island would damage Cork's potential.

"The OPW Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme would seriously damage the potential of Cork to realise its obvious riverside potential, hampering the ability of the city to attract inward investment. Dereliction will not be alleviated by city centre flood walls that will only reduce investment in Cork and additionally cause widespread devaluation of property," read the statement.

"The proposal degrades the identity of Cork in a manner that can be avoided by pursuing more egalitarian flood protection for the city.

"The stakes are high for Cork citizens and this is an uncertain time. We need to look at our long term recovery prospects. It is time to get to the truth of the matter and decide on flood defence that protects more of Cork, safely and creates new opportunity for the entire city. It is time for open and friendly discussion on what would create the best future for Cork."