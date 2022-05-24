Live TV series gives a glimpse into daily life in our hospitals

WHAT is it like on the frontline of our health service? How do our heroes cope with the day-to-day tasks and challenges they face, and the highs and lows of life in the medical world?

Viewers will get an insight into Ireland’s healthcare system when Hospital Live airs across three consecutive days at 7pm, starting in RTÉ1 tonight, Tuesday, May 24.

Presented by Philip Boucher-Hayes and Anna Daly, this live TV event aims to capture the lives of healthcare workers and patients, featuring cutting edge surgery and showcasing Ireland’s incredible medical innovations and breakthroughs – seeking to imagine what our health and healthcare might look like into the future.

Hospital Live goes behind the headlines to meet the patients, health workers and innovators at the cutting edge of Irish medical science.

Coming in the wake of the pandemic, the programme is an ambitious and timely exploration, and illumination of the lives of the staff, patients and medical innovators on the frontline of Irish medicine.

We will go find more about a system that’s been under incredible pressure over the last two years – but that remains a system we all rely upon. We will meet the people who, despite huge challenges and frustrations, save lives and perform miracles, big and small.

Broadcasting from a purpose-built set on the exterior grounds of St James’ Hospital in Dublin, Boucher-Hayes and Daly will meet the nurses, doctors, porters, patients and the innovators at the cutting edge of Irish medical science.

Cameras will bring stories from hospitals and medical centres from right around the country – some presented live and some pre-recorded as films.

The series will also feature cutting edge medical science research, and hear from the next generation of medical inventors hoping to make Ireland a world leader in medical science breakthroughs.

It will paint a picture of future healthcare, not just in Ireland but for the human race.

With some very personal testimony, it will feature searches for cures, rehabilitative treatments and preventive measures that may prevent people from getting ill in the first place.

The live event will also champion public service campaigns – calls for more people to donate blood platelets used for life-saving cancer and leukaemia treatment, burns victims and critically ill babies. These will form a narrative of their own – with the public being encouraged to sign up.