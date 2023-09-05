Serving the people of Cork's Beara Peninsula for 100 years

“IT’S a great place to come and sit down and have a cup of tea and a chat.”

So says Noralene Harrington, postmistress of Ardgroom post office.

It is also a great place to stop off when you are exploring or travelling.

“People doing the Ring of Béara drop in all the time,” says Noralene.

“The cyclists have a well-earned rest and fuel up with a cuppa and a bun. They enjoy meeting local people and having a chat about the area or about the weather. Travellers find Ardgroom Post Office a very friendly place.”

The post office has been in the heart of the Ardgroom community on the Beara Peninsula in West Cork for more than 100 years. The Harringtons branched into a myriad of services over that time, offering home-made bread, cakes, hardware, local arts and crafts and fuel.

Noralene Harrington, postmistress at Ardgroom post office . Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“I took over the post office from my mother, Mary Harrington, who was here since 1951,” says Noralene.

Her mother before her, Bridget Crowley, was postmistress here since 1907. The men were all involved, and they were all keen Irish language speakers.

“We had the contract for the mail car for 75 years, delivering the mail to rural areas, we are disappointed that the contract was recently terminated. Shopping was delivered as well by the mail car on a regular basis. People living in remote rural areas really valued the service and we loved providing it.

“It was a tradition of the men; my father, grandfather and my husband, John, all drove the mail car and enjoyed being out and about in the country. It is a sign of the times that the mail car is no longer in service.”

Mary Harrington, who is an amazing 97, hale and hearty, still lives on the premises.

“She still takes an interest in the business,” says Noralene.

“And people take an interest in her, always asking about her welfare.

“Mary always loved working in the post office over the years, getting to know everyone and having a word for everyone.”

Noreen continued on from Mary, promoting the friendly atmosphere in the post office, enjoying the company and the banter with the locals.

“It is great that people love coming into the post office,” says Noralene.

They wouldn’t have met all week and they enjoy catch up with each other and swapping a bit of news.

Ardgroom post office is a hospitable place. The gentle hum of conversation is a welcome sound track in the background.

“Customers using the post office services often sit down and have a cup of tea and chat to the neighbours,” says Noralene.

Maria Healy, staff with local Maria Lynch at Ardgroom post office , shop and cafe . Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“We have the space, and the sense of connection among people is wonderful. After doing their post office transactions, people can have a browse in the shop, get their newspaper, and pick up fresh bread and fill up their petrol.”

Light relief is always on the cards.

“After doing their business, people often linger on and enjoy another cuppa together,” says Noralene.

“The post office here, like many other rural post offices, is a meeting place and a provides a great social outlet for people,” says Noralene.

You’d see some of the pensioners going off with their takeaway Americano. It is a sign of the times!

The céad mile fáilte in Ardgrom Post Office is alive and well in keeping with Harrington tradition. “It is a shame that neighbouring post offices near to us have had to close their doors,” says Noralene.

“The value of the local post office and the local shop cannot be underestimated.

“There is always an opportunity to meet people and to connect with people and to connect with us.”

“The key for people is the sense of belonging in the community,” adds Noralene.

“Connectivity in people’s lives is very important as we all know. Our locals are all well-known to us, many of them are great characters, always having a laugh and a bit of banter.”

Noralene Harrington, postmistress at Ardgroom post office. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

What do people talk about in passing?

“Usually it’s the weather, farming matters, the match, or what is the news of the day,” says Noralen.

Even though a lot of people do their financial business online, Noralene believes that the post office is a great asset freely available to people.

“Many people prefer online,” she says. “But often people need advice and help with form-filling for example.

I often help them with that, ringing the relevant department on their behalf. It is no trouble and it’s nice to be able to support people.

“Anybody that is worried about any issue need not be at all anxious, help is always at hand in the post office. And everything is confidential.”

Working in the post office is never like a day’s work.

“The social side is so good with banter, humour, wit, and chat going on all day, every day, it’s not like doing a day’s work at all!”

Noralene enjoys job satisfaction.

“Once the door is open, we can interact with the people, whether it’s someone looking for directions, picking up their pension, doing the Lotto, or paying a bill; we all enjoy the human connection.”

Noralene’s family are indelibly connected to Ardgroom post office.

“They have no choice but to help out!” says Noralene.

Marian and Teresa help out in the post office.

“They deal with a lot of post, parcels and online returns. They are great, and we have a number of talented young people employed in the shop.

“We were an independent shop up until 2002, then we went with Mace, who are very supportive. They totally understand the dynamics of a small business.”

Covid provided even more connectivity.

Noralene Harrington, postmistress with her son Jack Shea at Ardgroom post office, shop and cafe . Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“People could ring into the shop for their messages, and we’d deliver them to the front door,” says Noralene.

“We’d collect prescriptions from the pharmacy, and deliver them to people who couldn’t travel into town. Our services during Covid were very much appreciated.”

Noralene is keen to keep the post office open, continuing on the 100-year Harrington tradition, serving the people of Béara.

“Currently, the post office is going well, and people are supporting it,” Noralene says.

Like the church, the garda barracks, the doctor, the school, and the corner shop, the local post office is an essential staple in any community.

“I believe the rural post office provides an invaluable service to the community,” says Noralene.

People would be lost without it, and so would we.

Next week: Chris Dunne visits Castletownbere Post Office.