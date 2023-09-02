Recipe: Burnt Marshmallows and Vanilla Cheesecake

Sat, 02 Sep, 2023 - 07:00

This is a fun cheesecake that young kids will love
Burnt Marshmallows and Vanilla Cheesecake by Mercy Fenton

"This is a fun cheesecake that will appeal to the younger generation, covered with chocolate and marshmallow it is sweet and delicious," said Mercy Fenton in her weekly column. 

"It has a lovely creamy texture and really doesn’t need anything served with it, although who would say no to vanilla ice cream and cream? Young kids will love it!"

Biscuit base ingredients

180g digestive biscuit

20g sugar

80g melted butter

Method:

  • Line the base of an 8 inch springform tin with a disk of parchment and butter the sides of the ring.
  • First prepare the biscuit base.
  • Crush the biscuits in a bag with a rolling pin or use a food processor.
  • Add the sugar.
  • Mix with the melted butter and press firmly into the base of the tin .
  • Bake at 170 C for 10 minutes
  • Allow to cool and butter the sides before filling with the cheesecake mix.

Cheesecake ingredients

120g large marshmallows

600g full fat cream cheese

120g sugar

Pinch salt

3 large free-range eggs

75 gr sour cream

45g whipping or double cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tbsp. corn flour

Method:

  • Spread the marshmallows onto a lightly greased tray and set aside.
  • In the bowl of an electric mixer, using the spade attachment, beat the cream cheese, sugar and the salt
  • Add the eggs one at a time and beat until the mix is smooth.
  • Pop the marshmallows in the hot oven they will become golden quite quickly (4 to 5 minutes) so keep an eye on them. Remove when golden, they are then ready to add to the mix.
  • While the marshmallows are toasting add the sour cream and vanilla mix well, remembering to scrape down the sides and base of the bowl.
  • Now the fun bit - with the mixer on low speed add the toasted marshmallows, they may be sticky and messy, but persevere with a non-stick spatula and keep scraping them down into the mix until combined. Don’t worry if there are a few lumps.
  • Next add the corn flour and mix in well.
  • Pour onto the prepared cheesecake tin.
  • Put a small ovenproof dish with a cup or two of water on the bottom shelf of the oven while baking the cheesecake.
  • Bake @ 140 C for 20 min then turn down the heat to 120 and continue to bake for approximately. 40 to 50 minutes until just set, a tiny wobble in the centre is ok.
  • Remove from the oven and using a small sharp knife free the sides from the tin. Allow to cool and set fully before serving.
  • Once completely cooled, chill in the fridge for four to five hours, before preparing the ganache.

Ganache ingredients

80g Cream

120g Milk Chocolate drops

To Decorate

Squares of chocolate broken

Mini Marshmallows

Method:

  • Place the cream in a small saucepan over a low medium heat and bring to a low simmer - don’t let it boil.
  • Pour the cream over the chocolate and leave it to melt for a minute.
  • Slowly whisk the cream through, until the chocolate is melted and smooth.
  • Set aside to cool for six to eight minutes whisk again to thicken slightly and cool.
  • Repeat until its cooler but still fluid enough to pour.
  • Free the chilled cheesecake from the tin and carefully pour the ganache onto the centre of the cake. Spread gently using an off set palate knife allowing the chocolate to flow gently over the sides.
  • Decorate with marshmallows and chocolate pieces. If you have a blowtorch you can brown the mini marshmallow on the cake before adding the chocolate.

