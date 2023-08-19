Recipe: A beautiful blackberry pie

"I make no apologies for baking with blackberries again; they are such a wonderful, truly seasonal product," writes Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"This pie tastes so fresh and clean, it’s a real pleasure to make it. Enjoy."





Sour cream, Blackberry & Apple Pie

Ingredients

160gr cream flour

85gr caster sugar

1 tsp baking powder plus ¼ tsp & 1/8 tsp of baking powder

100gr butter

1 egg - beaten

1 tsp vanilla essence

300gr blackberries

450gr brambly apple, peeled, cored and diced

Finely grated zest of ½ a lemon

¼ tsp cinnamon

400gr sour cream

60gr sugar

2 egg yolks

1 tsp vanilla essence

Method:

Line the base of an 8-inch spring form tin with a disk of parchment paper, butter the sides.

Put the flour, sugar, baking powder and butter in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until it becomes small to medium crumb.

Add the egg and vanilla and pulse until it comes together.

Press into the base of the prepared tin, pushing a little up the sides to reach halfway.

Chill the base and prepare the fruit and cream.

Heat a large frying pan, add a little butter and heat, next add the apples and cinnamon.

Keep tossing and moving the apples over a gentle heat until all the liquid is driven off - try to keep the apples a little under-cooked - just barely tender is perfect.

Remove from the pan onto a tray, and spread out so they cool quickly and don’t overcook.

Next prepare the sour cream mixture.

Put the sour cream, sugar, egg yolk and vanilla in a bowl, whisk together. Set aside.

Pre-heat the oven to 175C.

Once cool, gently mix the apples and blackberries. Pile into the prepared base.

Scrape the cream topping onto the apple and berry mix - spread evenly and then tap the tin gently on the counter to help the cream fill any air spaces.

Place in the centre of the pre-heated oven until the top is lightly browned and the cream is set. It will have a jiggle still in the centre when cooked; also, insert a skewer into the centre of the pie to ensure it’s heated all the way through.

It will take between 50 and 70 minutes to cook through - check often.

Allow to sit for an hour or so before freeing the side of the tin, serve warm or chilled with whipped cream.