Recipe: A beautiful blackberry pie

"I make no apologies for baking with blackberries again; they are such a wonderful, truly seasonal product," writes Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.
"This pie tastes so fresh and clean, it’s a real pleasure to make it. Enjoy."
Ingredients
160gr cream flour
85gr caster sugar
1 tsp baking powder plus ¼ tsp & 1/8 tsp of baking powder
100gr butter
1 egg - beaten
1 tsp vanilla essence
300gr blackberries
450gr brambly apple, peeled, cored and diced
Finely grated zest of ½ a lemon
¼ tsp cinnamon
400gr sour cream
60gr sugar
2 egg yolks
1 tsp vanilla essence
- Line the base of an 8-inch spring form tin with a disk of parchment paper, butter the sides.
- Put the flour, sugar, baking powder and butter in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until it becomes small to medium crumb.
- Add the egg and vanilla and pulse until it comes together.
- Press into the base of the prepared tin, pushing a little up the sides to reach halfway.
- Chill the base and prepare the fruit and cream.
- Heat a large frying pan, add a little butter and heat, next add the apples and cinnamon.
- Keep tossing and moving the apples over a gentle heat until all the liquid is driven off - try to keep the apples a little under-cooked - just barely tender is perfect.
- Remove from the pan onto a tray, and spread out so they cool quickly and don’t overcook.
- Next prepare the sour cream mixture.
- Put the sour cream, sugar, egg yolk and vanilla in a bowl, whisk together. Set aside.
- Pre-heat the oven to 175C.
- Once cool, gently mix the apples and blackberries. Pile into the prepared base.
- Scrape the cream topping onto the apple and berry mix - spread evenly and then tap the tin gently on the counter to help the cream fill any air spaces.
- Place in the centre of the pre-heated oven until the top is lightly browned and the cream is set. It will have a jiggle still in the centre when cooked; also, insert a skewer into the centre of the pie to ensure it’s heated all the way through.
- It will take between 50 and 70 minutes to cook through - check often.
- Allow to sit for an hour or so before freeing the side of the tin, serve warm or chilled with whipped cream.