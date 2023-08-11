My Weekend: I enjoy developing my interest in history and heritage

Tell us a little bit about yourself; I am married to John, we have three children and five grandchildren. I trained as a nurse in the North Infirmary, and subsequently worked on the staff there. I also worked in the Eye Ear and Throat Hospital and Erinville Hospital.

The last twenty five years of my working life was spent in the theatre suite of the Cork University Hospital.

Since I retired, I enjoy developing my interest in history and heritage.

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night

In the summer, Friday night is spent in the garden having a barbeque with family and friends.

Lie ins or up with the lark.. which is it for you?

Up with the lark.

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

Thankfully I'm retired.

If money was no object where would you head to on a weekend city break? And who would you bring with you?

Vienna with my husband John.

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

We have beautiful walks near where I live here in Glounthaune.

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend?

One of the joys of being retired is that we can catch up anytime.

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

Yes I play golf, I swim two / three times a week, I love gardening, I walk every day and evening time is spent reading.

Myself and my husband enjoy travelling.

Entertain or be entertained? If it's the latter do you have a signature dish?

I like being entertained, but I also enjoy entertaining. My signature dish is a chicken and lentil casserole.

We have so many places to eat out in Cork - where are your go to spots for coffee/ lunch/ special meal?

Bean and Leaf on the Grand Parade for coffee, Good Day Deli for lunch, and Sage in Midleton for dinner.

Sunday night comes around too fast.. how do you normally spend it?

Reading the Sunday papers.

What time does your alarm clock go off on Monday morning?

7.30.am.

ABOUT HERITAGE DAY, SATURDAY AUGUST 12

Organised by Cork City Council, Cork Heritage Open Day takes place on Saturday August 12 and over 30 historic and heritage buildings will open their doors to the public for free.

Guided walking historic tours, exhibitions on the history of Cork and a series of talks celebrating the built heritage and people of Cork will also take place.

The North Infirmary, in Shandon. A talk will be given on the history of the building, as part of Heritage Open Day this Saturday, August 12.

Catherine Murphy will give a talk on the history of the North Infirmary at 12.30pm in the Maldron Hotel Shandon Cork City as part of Cork Heritage Open Day. Booking essential.

Cork Heritage Open Day will also feature guided tours of buildings from all over Cork City including Military Museum Collins Barracks, Riverstown House in Glanmire, Backwater Artist Group and Cork Printmakers, National Sculpture Factory, City Hall, Heineken Ireland (Murphy’s Brewery), Dance Cork Firkin Crane, Elizabeth Fort, St Peter’s Cork, Cork Opera House, Masonic Hall and Fota House.

Throughout Cork Heritage Open Day, several free talks will take place showcasing the history and people of Cork.

· Anne Twomey, Shandon Area History Group will give a talk on Mary Elmes in the City Library

· Military Historian Gerry White will give a talk on the Civil War in Cork in St Peter’s Cork

· Brian Maher will give a talk on the Lee Baths in the Kingsley Hotel

· A talk on the history of Victoria/ Collins Barracks will take place in the Military Museum Collins Barracks

· A talk on the famous Minister Rev Thomas Dix Hincks will take place in Unitarian Church on Princes Street.

Join leading conservation architects and conservation engineers for a deep look into Georgian windows in a series of talks which will take place in Civic Trust House, which is an example of early Georgian architecture in Cork on Cork Heritage Open Day.

Walking the streets of Cork is a great way to view the built heritage of Cork city up close. As part of Cork Heritage Open Day, guided walking tours will take place all over Cork. Take a walk through the Regional Park in Ballincollig with Jenny Webb and learn about the Gunpowder Mills and how black powder was produced in the 19th Century. Starting on the Shandon Footbridge discover places where famous people lived in Shandon as part of an Audio Tour with the Shandon Area Renewal Association.

Enjoy a tour of the Middle Parish (Marsh Area) with historian Liam O’ hÚigín, a tour of key geological locations in Cork City with Thomas Heising and explore the main enriching elements that make up the city’s-built heritage with Antóin O’Callaghan.

Several outdoor family events are taking place for Cork Heritage Open Day. The Coal Quay Festival will feature music, song, and family fun activities. Join an ecologist from Wild Work for a walk-through biodiversity of Ballybrack Woods (The Mangala) while Nano Nagle Place are hosting craft markets and a family friendly activity where you can create an 18th century Dollhouse out of a shoebox!

While all events are free of charge, some events must be booked in advance. See www.corkheritageopenday.ietarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> for list of all events, those which require pre-booking and starting time and meeting points for all talks and walking tours. See www.heritageweek.ie for list of all events taking place in Cork during National Heritage Week.