THE Glass Menagerie is proving a hit with audiences at the Everyman as their main summer show, drawing in the crowds to appreciate Tennessee Williams’ masterful writing, and Emma Jordan’s direction of Natalie Radmall-Quirke as Amanda, Darragh Feehely as Tom, Chloe O’Reilly as Laura, and Lórcan Strain as Jim.

A timeless drama about family relationships and the power of memory, you have a chance to enjoy it until August 26.

Note special performances: audio described with touch tour next Thursday, August 24, and an ISL interpreted performance the following evening, August 25.

Natalie Radmall-Quirke as Amanda, Darragh Feehely as Tom, Chloe O’Reilly as Laura and Lórcan Strain as Jim performing a scene in The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams which runs at The Everyman, Cork until Saturday AUgust 26. Picture: Darragh Kane

Make sure you get the right dates if you are booking for these specific shows. Call 021 450 1673 or see www.everymancork.com.

Dirty Dancing is currently thrilling anyone lucky enough to get a ticket for the big Opera House show. Not much chance of a spare or return at this point for either matinees or evening shows, since it only runs until Saturday, but have a try anyway!

The Cork Podcast Festival, coming up next week, also has many of its performances sold out. At time of going to press, there were still some seats available for Left on Read, Friday, August 25, The Blindboy Podcast, Saturday, Aug 26, and Off the Ball, Sunday, August 27. Call 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie for all bookings.

The Empty Nest is this week’s offering in the Cork Arts Theatre lunch and suppertime season. Today and tomorrow at 1pm (earlier if you’re having the sandwich and drink) plus evening shows at 8pm until Saturday.

Written by Oisín Flores Sweeney, and directed by Geoff Gould, it looks sharply yet wittily at how couples negotiate life after the kids leave. Do they travel to places they once dreamed of, watch TV, or give in to the demands of their offspring and spend their time minding the grandchildren?

You will find plenty to recognise in this one. Seamus O’Rourke and Joan Sheehy star.

Next week, the Cork Burlesque Festival is here, with The Headliner Competition on the opening night, Thursday, August 24 at 7.30pm.

Here, the newest stars on the burlesque scene compete for the top title. Artists from around the world vie to not only be crowned but also win a coveted spot to perform in the Gala show on Saturday night.

Friday night brings The Rebel Cabaret, hosted by Rubyyy Jones, and Saturday’s final gala night is hosted by Lilly Snatchdragon. That is billed as an extravagant evening of outstanding Irish and international talent. Dress to impress, say the organisers!

Booking for all Cork Arts Theatre shows on 021 450 5624 or www.corkartstheatre.com.

And incidentally, the Burlesque Festival is also hosting a Vintage Market in the Marina Market on the Saturday, August 26, so pop along there too and maybe find something wonderful?

Down in Rossmore, they are currently staging the Kilmeen Drama Group production of Thy Will Be Done every Thursday and Sunday night. Written by Michael Carey and directed by Gerald Finn, it’s a laugh from start to finish and ideal entertainment for an evening out during your holidays. Bookings on 086 4481 086.

Finally, head to INEC in Killarney this Friday night if it’s music you want, as Derek Ryan will be there with his fantastic country music band. Or, if you have always loved Neil Diamond and his unforgettable songs, don’t miss Saturday evening, which brings Hot August Night, a tribute to one of Diamond’s best-selling albums, from Peter Byrne and a 30 piece symphony orchestra.

Diamond recently announced his retirement, so Peter decided he would salute 50 years of the great man’s music. This, he says, is as real as Neil could be…

Call 064 667 1555 or see www.inec.ie for all bookings.