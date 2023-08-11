Recipe: An Irish coffee dessert

"This idea came about after a conversation about liqueur coffees, and Irish coffee in particular, and I thought an Irish Coffee Mousse would make a lovely dessert, and so it does," writes Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"I also have a simple Blackberry Muffin recipe where I simply replaced the blueberries with blackberries. At this time of year, there can’t be too many blackberry recipes!

"For my Irish Coffee Mousse, you will need six medium-sized glasses or glass jars, even maybe some used yogurt jars."

Irish Coffee Mousse

Biscuit base

Ingredients

150gr Café Noir biscuits

30gr melted butter

Method:

Crush the biscuits in a bag with a rolling pin or use a food processor.

Mix with the melted butter and spoon carefully into the base of 6 wine glasses or tumblers.

Refrigerate until required.

Irish Coffee Mousse

Ingredients

35ml whiskey

20gr sugar

2 tsp instant coffee powder

40ml hot espresso

125gr white chocolate drops

80ml pouring cream

250ml cream for whipping to soft peaks

½ leaves gelatin

Cream Topping

175gr whipping cream

1 tsp vanilla essence

Method:

Dissolve the coffee powder and sugar in the espresso - if necessary pop in the microwave, to help dissolve everything, then allow to cool a little.

Soak the gelatin in cold water.

Boil the pouring cream.

Lift the gelatin out of the water and squeeze away the excess water, add soaked gelatin to the boiled cream and stir until dissolved.

Pour the cream mixture onto white chocolate stir until smooth and melted

Then add the dissolved coffee and the whiskey.

Allow to cool until it is nearly set in the fridge.

Remember to stir occasionally using spatula.

Meanwhile, whip cream to soft peaks.

When chocolate mixture is nearly set, fold in whipped cream.

At this stage taste the mousse, if you would like an extra kick of whiskey add a splash onto the biscuit bases before filling.

Fill evenly into the glasses, the easiest way to do this is weigh it in, pouring quickly before it becomes too set or it won’t fill the sides fully.

Start with 80gr each, there should be a little left that can be shared between each glass.

Tap each glass gently to smooth the top.

Prepare the cream topping straight away by simply whipping the cream and vanilla to slightly thick pouring consistency and share between the 6 glasses.

Sprinkle each glass with a tiny amount of fresh coffee grounds.

Blackberry Muffins

Ingredients

310gr cream flour

3 tsp baking powder

1 tsp bread soda

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp cinnamon

115gr sunflower oil

200gr sugar

2 whole free range eggs

250ml buttermilk

3 tsp vanilla essence

110gr fresh or frozen blackberries

Method: