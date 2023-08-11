Recipe: An Irish coffee dessert

"This idea came about after a conversation about liqueur coffees, and Irish coffee in particular, and I thought an Irish Coffee Mousse would make a lovely dessert, and so it does," writes Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.
"I also have a simple Blackberry Muffin recipe where I simply replaced the blueberries with blackberries. At this time of year, there can’t be too many blackberry recipes!
"For my Irish Coffee Mousse, you will need six medium-sized glasses or glass jars, even maybe some used yogurt jars."
150gr Café Noir biscuits
30gr melted butter
- Crush the biscuits in a bag with a rolling pin or use a food processor.
- Mix with the melted butter and spoon carefully into the base of 6 wine glasses or tumblers.
- Refrigerate until required.
35ml whiskey
20gr sugar
2 tsp instant coffee powder
40ml hot espresso
125gr white chocolate drops
80ml pouring cream
250ml cream for whipping to soft peaks
½ leaves gelatin
175gr whipping cream
1 tsp vanilla essence
- Dissolve the coffee powder and sugar in the espresso - if necessary pop in the microwave, to help dissolve everything, then allow to cool a little.
- Soak the gelatin in cold water.
- Boil the pouring cream.
- Lift the gelatin out of the water and squeeze away the excess water, add soaked gelatin to the boiled cream and stir until dissolved.
- Pour the cream mixture onto white chocolate stir until smooth and melted
- Then add the dissolved coffee and the whiskey.
- Allow to cool until it is nearly set in the fridge.
- Remember to stir occasionally using spatula.
- Meanwhile, whip cream to soft peaks.
- When chocolate mixture is nearly set, fold in whipped cream.
- At this stage taste the mousse, if you would like an extra kick of whiskey add a splash onto the biscuit bases before filling.
- Fill evenly into the glasses, the easiest way to do this is weigh it in, pouring quickly before it becomes too set or it won’t fill the sides fully.
- Start with 80gr each, there should be a little left that can be shared between each glass.
- Tap each glass gently to smooth the top.
- Prepare the cream topping straight away by simply whipping the cream and vanilla to slightly thick pouring consistency and share between the 6 glasses.
- Sprinkle each glass with a tiny amount of fresh coffee grounds.
310gr cream flour
3 tsp baking powder
1 tsp bread soda
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp cinnamon
115gr sunflower oil
200gr sugar
2 whole free range eggs
250ml buttermilk
3 tsp vanilla essence
110gr fresh or frozen blackberries
- Pre-heat oven to 180C.
- Line a muffin tin with muffin papers.
- Sieve together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, bread soda, salt & sugar.
- Whisk together the egg, buttermilk, sunflower, and vanilla extract.
- Pour on to the dry ingredients, mix well and finally add the blackberries and give a quick mix.
- Bake until cooked through and set on top. 18 to 20 minutes.
- Once cooked, lift carefully out of the tray onto a wire rack to cool.