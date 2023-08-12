Sat, 12 Aug, 2023 - 06:00

Wedding of the Week: Holiday romance  led to Cork marriage

Christine Walsh and Nathan Tunaley were married at Cork International Hotel this summer
Wedding of the Week: Holiday romance  led to Cork marriage

Christine Walsh, from Hollyhill, and Nathan Tunaley, from Nottingham, were married at the Cork International Hotel. Pictures: JOD Photography

Elaine Duggan

WHAT began as a holiday romance blossomed into so much more and led to the wedding of Christine Walsh and Nathan Tunaley.

Christine from Hollyhill and Nathan from Nottingham met in Benidorm, back in September 2018. They are now living in Hollyhill, where they bought Christine’s family home.

The couple feature in this week's Wedding of the Week feature. 

Christine recalled: “We instantly clicked and seemed like we’d known each other years, there was no awkwardness or silent moments. 

Nathan being from Nottingham we assumed it was just a holiday romance. But no, we text as we returned from holidays and spoke / text every day - wasn’t long before we were flying back and forth to visit each other.

Christine said when the couple first met, they ‘instantly clicked and seemed like we’d known each other years, there was no awkwardness or silent moments’.
Christine said when the couple first met, they ‘instantly clicked and seemed like we’d known each other years, there was no awkwardness or silent moments’.

Nathan moved to Cork in January 2020.

“All was great until Covid hit and Nathan couldn’t travel home for a number of months, this was hard for him but definitely made us stronger as a couple, we survived lockdowns,” said Christine.

She fell pregnant in October 2021 and Nathan proposed in January 2022. His initial plan was to propose at Christmas 2021 but went shopping Christmas Eve for the ring in Nottingham with his daughter Lacey and nowhere had rings in Christine’s size so it had to be ordered. His parents shipped the ring over and he proposed in January on a night away in Limerick.

Christine Walsh, from Hollyhill, with daughter Clara, who turned one recently.
Christine Walsh, from Hollyhill, with daughter Clara, who turned one recently.

Christine continued: “My due date was 19 June, Nathan’s birthday, that didn’t happen so I thought maybe 24th June baby would arrive - middle of both our birthdays but no baby had her own plan and arrived a day after my birthday - 30 June 2022, we welcomed our daughter Clara, 11 days late.”

Christine and Nathan held their two-day wedding celebration at the Cork International Hotel. They were married on June 17, followed by a barbecue the following day.
Christine and Nathan held their two-day wedding celebration at the Cork International Hotel. They were married on June 17, followed by a barbecue the following day.

The month of June really is a special one for the couple, so on June 17 2023, they married surrounded by family and friends in Cork International Airport Hotel.

“The day was fantastic,” the bride said. 

From the day we viewed the venue we knew it was right for us.

Day two, they also had a BBQ at Cork International which was Father’s Day but also a celebration for Nathan as he was turning the big 40 on Monday June 19. The following day they flew off to Lanzarote for a week with Clara.

“It was an amazing first family holiday and couldn’t have gone without Clara. We returned a week later to celebrate my birthday on June 29 and Clara’s 1st birthday June 30.”

The couple met on holidays in Benidorm but had a long distance relationship for a while before Nathan moved to Cork.
The couple met on holidays in Benidorm but had a long distance relationship for a while before Nathan moved to Cork.

Best men were Nathan’s friends from Nottingham, Phil and Warren. Bridesmaids were Leah (Christine’s niece) and Lacey (Nathan’s daughter). Page boys were Christine’s nephews Eoghan, Teddy and Thomas. Flower girls were Christine’s nieces Mary-Kate, Kiera, Clíona and the couple’s daughter Clara.

Read More

Wedding of the Week: Cork couple's dream day came true

More in this section

A gem of a jeweller... Liam set to shut Market Parade shop A gem of a jeweller... Liam set to shut Market Parade shop
Cork couple's garden is a labour of love for past 50 years Cork couple's garden is a labour of love for past 50 years
Recipe: An Irish coffee dessert Recipe: An Irish coffee dessert
Wedding of the Week
<p>Catherine Murphy will give a talk on the history of the North Infirmary at 12.30pm in the Maldron Hotel Shandon Cork City as part of Cork Heritage Open Day.</p>

My Weekend: I enjoy developing my interest in history and heritage

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more