Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 07:30

Cape Clear on agenda on RTÉ Summer Show

A new RTÉ series starting tomorrow visits some of Ireland's most scenic spots in all their summer glory, says JOHN DOLAN
Cape Clear on agenda on RTÉ Summer Show

SUNNY OUTLOOK: Nuala Carey and Derek Mooney present The Summer Show as it returns for a second series on RTÉ1 tomorrow at 6.30pm

John Dolan

IF you’re looking for ideas for a staycation, or just want to enjoy seeing all the beauty and attractions on our doorstep, a new series of The Summer Show tomorrow should fit the bill.

Derek Mooney and Nuala Carey are back for a second run of the show on RTÉ1 at 6.30pm, as they explore the hidden history, fantastic food, native nature and luscious locations of Ireland.

Over the course of the four-part series, Derek and Nuala will travel the length and breadth of the nation, highlighting the best of the summer activities.

They will be presenting packages from the Galway races, Oileán Chléire (Cape Clear), Kilkenny castle, and the beautiful Botanic gardens in Dublin.

Items across the series include Derek exploring the many uses of lavender on Cape Clear and the work behind some of Ireland’s best loved and Oscar-nominated animated features, while Nuala will examine the layered history of Lady’s Day at the races and also tries her hand at the art of campanology (bell ringing) from the team in St Canice’s cathedral, Kilkenny.

Each week, the programme challenges a team of household name chefs - Paul Flynn, Catherine Fulvio, Kevin Dundon and Nico Reynolds - to forage for their supper in the ‘farm to fork’ challenge. They’ll not only have to cook their ingredients, but learn a little about how they got into their kitchen in the first place.

Wildlife photographer Theo Jebb also returns with more intrepid adventures involving the wild nature in the Irish landscape.

A famous face takes a nostalgic journey back to the holiday spot of their youth, and more household names take on the task of presenting their own walk in scenic locales across the country.

In the first episode tomorrow, Derek and Nuala are in bustling Galway city in time for the annual race festival.

Derek goes behind the scenes at the racecourse and sees the meticulous attention to detail that goes into preparing the track. Despite all the money, time and resources spent in preparation, at the end of the day, it’s still down to one man and a hazel stick to decide the going.

Plus, Nuala delves into the long-standing history behind Ladies’ Days and attends the Curragh meeting as it’s the first Ladies’ Day event of the season.

Chef Paul Flynn is in the Burren in County Clare to try his hand at becoming a goat farmer for the day, and he meets Siobhán Ni Ghairbhith, a former teacher, and the driving force behind St Tola’s Goat Cheese Farm. Paul is challenged with herding and milking the goats.

Read More

Is this the most dramatic setting for a food truck, music gigs and a yoga class in Cork?

More in this section

My Weekend: I love having friends or family over My Weekend: I love having friends or family over
Danielle & Liam We met on Tinder... thanks to a stroke of luck
Roll up, roll up! Tuck into my spicy Mexican enchiladas... Roll up, roll up! Tuck into my spicy Mexican enchiladas...
Our Big Kids Summer Quiz (Aged 8 to 12)

KidzZone's Big Summer Quiz (Aged 8 to 12): Prize up for grabs

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more