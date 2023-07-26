I'm a morning person, just as well as I'm married to a farmer

Douglas-born Veronica Cremen is among a group of Cork artists who are showcasing their work at Ballymaloe Grainstore until August 7

Where were you born: I was born in Douglas, Cork, into the middle of a family of girls - later to be called ‘my Convent of Mercy’ by my Dad.

I went to Douglas National School, then secondary school in Cork city, and finishing up at Regina Mundi College, Douglas. I loved school and its routine.

I joined the financial industry in 1976 and worked in Co Cork, Kilkenny city and Co Waterford before returning to Cork in 1995. I loved ‘the banking life’, met life-long friends, played lots of golf and squash, and always pursued painting in my spare time.

In 2013, I had the opportunity to retire early, so I did! I plunged myself into studying Interior Architecture at St John’s College, Art at Kinsale College, and Fine Art Textiles at Crawford College of Art and Design.

I am an active member of Kinsale Atlantic Artists. We meet up weekly. It’s great to have the opportunity to touch base with fellow artists while working on my individual project. The support of each another is invaluable.

During the summer months, we take advantage of the sunny weather and can be spotted painting in various locations around Kinsale, Garrettstown and Oysterhaven.

As a group, we hold regular exhibitions. Incidentally, at present we are getting ready for our exhibition at the new library in Kinsale in September. The venue, which is an old mill in the centre of Kinsale town, will offer a ground floor entrance space and attached gallery space /exhibition area, a children’s area, an adult and study area, and a dedicated digital facilities suite. It is bound to be a great community addition to Kinsale and its environs.

Where do you live: I live on a farm near Belgooly, Co Cork, in a very picturesque area within easy reach of the sea, woodlands and, of course Kinsale town.

Family: I am married to John, who is a farmer and an avid gardener. We share the farm with his herd of pedigree Angus cattle.

I also have four sisters (three living in Cork) and one in London - which is very handy for impromptu trips to art exhibitions, events, etc. As avid theatre-goers, we visit the West End frequently.

Best friend: I am lucky to have a lot of close, long-term friends as well as my sisters. The thing that I love about my group of friends is their different personalities and foibles which make for interesting times.

Earliest childhood memory: My most vivid early memory is playing ‘horses’ with my sisters in our back garden. I was probably about 3/4 years old. I remember my mother scolding us as we hadn’t included our baby sister in the game.

Mum wasn’t too pleased afterwards when she discovered that our solution to the problem was to ‘make’ my sister a baby foal who had to stay on ‘all fours’ in the corner and pretend to eat grass and not disturb us!

Person you most admire: This may sound corny but the person I admire most is my husband, John. I admire the sincere care and kindness that he shows to others. He is so unselfish and always enjoys the simple things in life. (I know that I take his kindness for granted at times...).

Where was your most memorable holiday: Without doubt, it was a surprise holiday in Rome with my mother and my sister Bernadette. It was my mother’s first time flying. She was very nervous beforehand but she loved the experience. She said that she felt like a queen. My sister is very artistic and was an expert as to where we would go and what we should see... We also went off grid and ate in a lot of ‘non-tourist’ family trattorias.

Favourite restaurant: For an expression of beautiful West Cork, it has to be Adrift at Dunmore House, Clonakilty, with its restaurant capturing spectacular views of Clonakilty Bay.

Last book you read: I am a member of Kinsale Men’s Shed Book Club, who meet monthly. As I am not an avid reader like some of the other members, I am usually influenced by the reading choice of the month. The last book we read was Catchlights by Niamh Prior - short stories with a link to each other. Niamh is from Kinsale and we were very fortunate to have her as a guest when we had the opportunity to discuss the book, her inspiration and writing process.

Veronica Cremen is a fan of author William Trevor

Best book you read: My favourite writer is William Trevor. I have read his books over and over again since I was about 18. I love the way that they transport me to another time, culture and place, and many of them remind me of my time spent in west Waterford where they are based. If I had to choose my favourite book of his, it would probably be Reading Turgenev.

Another book that I have to mention is The Mill On The Floss by George Eliot. This was read to me as a child and has never left me. I went on to call my cat Floss and my first dog Milly in homage to it.

Favourite song: Mr Bojangles sung by Sammy Davis Jnr - it gets me every time. (I remember my Dad singing along to it with Sammy on the radio).

Morning or night person: Definitely a morning person. I love to embrace the day ahead whether I have plans or not. It’s just as well as I am married to a farmer who rises at 6.30 each morning.

Your proudest moment; My proudest and most surprising moment, from an art perspective, was when my textile piece, inspired by the book The Valley Of The Squinting Windows, was selected for an exhibition at the Alexandra Palace, London.

What makes you happy: A lot of things make me happy, including family, friends and people in general. I also love animals - they grab my heart!

Spending time in the garden always gladdens me. A large area of our garden is given over to wild gardening, attracting a range of wildlife including birds, insects, hedgehogs, native wild flowers and plants. We also have a polytunnel where we grow a lot of flower seeds and vegetables.

I am well known to arrive at meet ups with rhubarb, lettuce, parsnips, tomatoes, and courgettes in the back of my car to share around. Since I was a very young child, I have also loved to paint, design and create. There is always a project or two on the go!

How would you like to be remembered: That question has not entered my head. I hope I am making a contribution and a difference in some small way right now! I am here now, and what we do in the present is what matters!

What else are you up to at the moment: I have a few things going on at the moment. Kinsale Arts Weekend was held earlier this month when I displayed some of my textile art work. I also went to a few of the great events held in and around the town.

Still on the art front, I am involved in an exhibition ‘Celebrating Life in Art’ at Ballymaloe Grainstore. The exhibition shows the work of eight artists, including myself, who are eager to show our artwork to a wider audience.

The exhibition runs each day until August 7, with a break from July 27 to August 1. At least one of the eight artists invigilates from Thursday to Sunday each week. It’s a lovely day out for everyone and a unique opportunity to meet and chat to the artists.

Design is also a great obsession of mine! At present, I am helping a friend update her somewhat dated apartment! (Sorry, Joanna). Decisions and indecisions are being had as we choose new fixtures, fabrics, and colour schemes! While it can be difficult to choose something modern that will stay on trend for a time, it’s always fun...