6 Cork city homes on sale for under €400k

THE average price tag on a three-bed semi in Dublin has reached the €500,000 mark, while in Cork city it is €360,000.

So, what can you get in Cork city for around that price? I picked out six that are on sale now...

54, Oakpark is the Ballyhooly Road in Ballyphehane, on sale at €375,000. See No.1

1. 54, Oakpark, Ballyvolane, €375,000

This is a large, 4-bed, 2-bathroom home on the Ballyhooly Road, spread out over an impressive 112m2 and with a gorgeous interior.

The home is bright and cheerful and has light flowing through every room. The soft grey palette flows seamlessly through the house and the suntrap patio out back isn’t overlooked.

The house was built in the 1980s and the area is mostly owner-occupied. The 207 bus stops at the entrance to the enclave and brings you straight to the city centre.

The green area to the front of the house is large, with a well-kept lawn and large established trees. The area is spotlessly clean, and the neighbours were friendly and chatty.

There’s a modern petrol station just across the road with a food, grocery section and cafe (the coffee is excellent!)

The BER on this home is an impressive B3 and the house is fully alarmed.

Maybe the pretty shed could be used as a home office or playroom? Either way, this corner site home with plenty of parking is an excellent buy.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/semi-detached-house-54-oakpark-ballyhooly-road-ballyvolane-co-cork/4732064 - contact Holly at Barry Auctioneers for more or organise a viewing with Terry Hayes on 021 4279677.

2. Red Gables, Mayfield, €375,000

This 1950s detached bungalow at 31, Byefield Park is impressive, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, all spread out over 127m2. It has an acceptable BER of C1.

It has a large site with a garage in a lovely quiet neighbourhood. The homes are almost all owner-occupied and the gardens are well established and well-kept in this area.

This is a fine-sized property suitable for a family or indeed a retired couple looking to stretch their green fingers.

The 208 bus which arrives and drops every 10 minutes stops less than 100 yards away. The neighbours are lovely and chatty and welcoming.

The interior may not be to everyone’s taste and the garden needs a tidy up, but the potential is there for a lovely, quiet family home. With lots of potential, this is worth a visit.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-the-gables-31-byefield-park-mayfield-co-cork/4527829 - for more details contact Kate Kearney at DNG Murphy Condon at 021-4821788.

6, Palmgrove in Glanmire, is for sale at €365,000. See No.3

3. 6, Palmgrove, Glanmire, €365,000

This property has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, spread out over 104m2, with a BER of D2

No.6 is in a lovely quiet area of just 18 homes. The rooms are bright and spacious and the added bedroom on the ground floor is very impressive, with a wet room and a walk-in wardrobe. Perhaps the perfect bolthole for a teenager, a young adult, or as guest accommodation? If needed, it could easily be used as an office or games room with separate storage area.

The house is fully alarmed and looks out over a green area to the front.

Perhaps the lack of a back garden will not suit everyone, but the location will certainly tick the box for many.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/semi-detached-house-6-palmgrove-riverstown-glanmire-co-cork/5313138 - for more details and to make an appointment contact Joe Organ on 021-2428620.

167, Beech Park in Ballincollig, on sale for €350,000. See No.4

4. 167, Beech Park, Ballincollig, €350,000

This 1970s fine-sized home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms and is spread over 109m2.

The current owners upgraded to double glazing, installed a new drainage system and carried out a full refurbishment a few years ago, so this is ready to move into immediately.

No.137 is the first house on the right as you enter Beech Park and there’s room for three cars at the front.

Like other homes in the area, this has been well maintained, with beautiful and well-kept gardens.

Everything that Ballincollig has to offer is on the doorstep. The church is behind the house and below that the boys’ school, and the main street is a three-minute stroll.

The large windows make the rooms bright and airy, there is a gated side entrance, and the garden is perfect for a secure play area or barbecue and al fresco dining area.

This would be suitable to both owner-occupier and as an investment.

5, Marwood Close in Riverstown, Ganmire, is up for €380,000. See No.5

5. 5 Marwood Close, Riverstown, €380,000

This impressive home in Glanmire has four bedrooms and three bathrooms and is spread out over 118m2. It has a BER of C1

The property is in a lovely, quiet cul de sac with other well-maintained properties and is extremely well laid out.

There is off street and on street parking, lots of privacy, and a well-maintained front garden.

The interior has a warm and inviting palate throughout, bright, large rooms and a lawn and patio area to the rear. With two reception rooms, the possibilities are endless.

This home is ready to move into for a growing family.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/semi-detached-house-5-marwood-close-riverstown-glanmire-co-cork/5322328 - contact Gillian McDonnell at Sherry Fitz on 021-4273041.

13, Alden in Douglas is a three-bedroom and two-bathroom detached property in a wonderful area. On sale for €340,000. See No.6

6. 13 Alden, Douglas, €340,000

This is a three-bedroom and two-bathroom detached property in a wonderful area. This row of houses is off the main thoroughfare yet the centre of Douglas village is less than a five-minute stroll away. St Columba’s schools and a preschool are adjacent, and both are accessible without needing to go as far as the village.

All the houses are well kept and a neighbour who was gardening was happy to chat about how his family enjoy living there.

The best thing about this property for me is the huge garden! It is currently home to a shed and an apple tree, but perhaps planning could be sought for a family member at a later stage, making this a home for the long term that you can grow into.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-13-alden-douglas-cork-city-co-cork/5320871 - for more, contact TJ Cronin on 021-4277606.