Our tastiest picks for Cork on a Fork festival

CORK on a Fork Food Festival returns to the city from August 16-20 for five fabulous days of feasting, fun, tastings, talks, tours, demos, and more!

This high-spirited festival is all about celebrating the best of Cork’s hospitality and nightlife with almost 100 events to choose from.

Many are free of charge, and all offer opportunities to experience the best of Cork food and drink with events that are engaging, fun and educational too.

Many great city restaurants will host a taste of Cork on a Fork on their menus throughout the festival. MET Bar, The Glass Curtain, The River Club, Dwyers, Electric, Bloom at Hayfield Manor, and Paddy the Farmer will provide tasters of the chefs’ favourite bites and pairings so you can build your own taste trail around the city. Top tip: experience these on Wednesday and Thursday while the festival is just getting going!

From Friday to Sunday, the Festival Live Stage sets up in the Lecture Hall of Crawford Art Gallery, where an array of interesting 30-minute panels with people from across the food industry in Cork will discuss and debate all manner of topics. All talks are free but ticketed, and tasters may be available!

On Saturday and Sunday, The Festival Marquee and Market kicks off on Emmet Square (outside the Opera House), with cookery demos, tastings and even more talks. Next to tasting, foodies do love to talk about food and all events at the marquee are free, too.

The full programme of events can be found at www.corkcity.ie/en/cork-on-a-fork-fest or you can follow on Instagram @corkonaforkfest.

Most events are bookable via Eventbrite but check the programme for full ticketing information.

But what else has caught my eye on the programme? These are some of my tastiest picks, but everything is worth trying to get to!

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 16

Feeding Cork, 09:30 - 12:00, 1 Lavitts Quay. FREE.

Cork on a Fork is all about having fun with our food, but kicking off the festival by providing context to food in the city is a stroke of genius. Lead by Irish Examiner food writer Joe McNamee, this two-hour talk with Cork Food Policy Council and friends discusses what Cork needs to do to create and protect a sustainable food future for all.

SoulCanvas - A Night of Yoga, Art, Music & Food, 18:30 - 22:00, Crawford Art Gallery. €79.

I hear tickets are flying out the door for this event combining Yoga for all with Hazel Buckley, a DJ set, a sound bath, G&T cocktails, yummy tapas, and a soulful jazz performance by Velvin Lamont. This event is a fun way to try out yoga if you haven’t tried it before, while the reward of a stiff drink and nibbles to follow carries you through!

THURSDAY AUGUST 17

Family Pizza Workshop with Oak Fire Pizza, 11am-12pm, St Peter’s. €12.

Who says Pizzaiolo’s don’t start young? Get kids to learn how to stretch and top pizza with some of Oak Fire Pizza's chefs at a pop-up kitchen in St Peters, and you’ll be sorted for life for Saturday night pizza! Children will make their own 7” pizza which will be cooked for them to taste. Ciao, Bella!

Brian Murray, chef and owner of The Glass Curtain and Aishling Moore, chef and partner at Goldie restaurant join Caoimhe (7) and Naoise (5) O’Leary-Kinnerk (from Castlemore) to launch the programme of events for the upcoming Cork on a Fork Festival. Picture: Joleen Cronin

Zero Waste Cooking Demo with Orla McAndrew, English Market (Grand Parade entrance), 12pm-2pm. FREE.

Award-winning chef and creative caterer, Orla McAndrew, brings her expertise of zero waste cooking to The English Market for the first of two demos. Watch Orla as she is inspired by ingredients from the market to create tasty sharing dishes perfect for the summer – and no waste!

Foxglove Cocktail Workshop, 7pm-9pm, 3A Lancaster Quay. €50.

I’m a huge fan of sister and brother duo, Tara and Rory Copplestone, who have taken their pandemic era cocktail idea and turned it into Cork’s most exciting boutique cocktail experience. Using their craft mixers, explore different spirits and garnishes, and the secret to shaking your way to cocktail perfection.

Cork Food History Guided Tour, 10am-12pm. €59.

Go on a walking tour of the city with stops at The English Market, Butter Museum and Crawford Art Gallery for food tasting and chat. This is a walking tour of Cork city with commentary on the food and drinks history of the city since the Vikings!

Includes a picnic for two, and an option to order freshly made artisan sandwiches. This tour is also running on Friday.

Taste of Cork Tapas, Princes Street, 4pm – 7:30pm. €95.

A guided walk on a Tapas Trail exploring foods and drinks of the area including samples such as Cork on a Plate, a Birdcage Charcuterie or Cheeses of Cork as well as the drinks of Cork. Three food and three drink stops are included. Vegetarian and special diets are catered for but must be stated at time of booking.

FRIDAY AUGUST 18

From Friday, the Festival Live Stage kicks off, and there is still plenty to enjoy.

Lunchtime Opera on Prince’s Street, 2pm-3pm.

Book a table for lunch at any of the establishments on Princes Street with its outdoor dining pavilion and experience the wonder of the operatic aria with Cork sopranos Majella Cullagh and Emma Nash.

Shandon Feastival, Cork Butter Museum & Shandon Bells, 2pm-4pm. FREE.

Food demos outside Cork Butter Museum include a Bread and Butter Making workshop, a butchering workshop and more. While there, visit the only butter museum in Ireland, and ascend the 132 steps to Cork’s iconic Shandon Bells for spectacular 360-degree views of the city.

Cork’s Black Gold, Farmgate Restaurant at The English Market, 4.30pm-6.00pm. €15.

I’ll be hosting an event at The Farmgate all about Cork’s Blood Pudding Culture. This fascinating talk and tasting event will explore blood puddings of Cork, from beef and pork black puddings to drisheens. Smooth or textured with grains, and generous with spice and herbs no two puddings taste the same!

Learn how Cork developed its taste for this ‘black gold’ while enjoying delicious samples of puddings from across the county paired with beer from Original 7 Brewing Co.

Rebel City Distillery Tour – As Gaeilge! Rebel City Distillery, 2pm. €25 Explore and discover the magic of spirits in the first distillery in Cork city for fifty years – as Gaeilge! A chance to flex your Irish vocab and connect with spices, spirits and sips in the Irish language. A unique way to experience this distillery.

SATURDAY AUGUST 19

The Festival Marquee and Market kicks off today with your host John McKenna talking to some of the brightest names in Cork culinary scene, and much more besides… A Community Celebration of Food - fringe festival, all day, Community Gardens throughout Cork City. FREE.

A cornerstone of Cork being a sustainable food city is the ability to grow food in urban and semi-urban settings. Community gardens are a key part of that. Not only do these spaces grow food for their members and local community, but they also build community, resilience, knowledge and education.

Enjoy tours, workshops, talks, demos and tastings.

Food Photography & Content Creation for Social Media Workshop, 2pm-4pm. L’Atitude 51. €20.

Using just your phone, join one of Cork’s leading commercial photographers and food photography specialist, Joleen Cronin, at L’Atitude 51 to learn how to make the most of your photography for social media. Includes tasty sharing plates.

Mac Curtain Street Wine Trail (Nell’s, MacCurtain Wine Cellar and Moody’s), 3pm–4pm. €50.

Possibly the hottest ticket in town. The VQ is the city’s gastronomic heart, including three incredible wine bars. Enjoy a Cork producer-themed tapa at each stop paired with a wine that expresses the personality of each wine bar and complementing each tasty bite.

The Ultimate Craft Beer Experience with Original 7 Brewing Co, 3pm, 14B North Mall. €15.

Original 7 Brewing Co is Cork’s newest craft brewery forged from the incredible experience of its founders. Taste their innovative award-winning Irish beers made using local ingredients. Learn how to pour the perfect pint of stout, the culture and heritage of brewing in Cork city. Enjoy wood-fired pizza, traditional Irish music, and storytelling, too.

Columnist Kate Ryan. Picture Dan Linehan

Cork Food Perspectives, Festival Live Stage, 12noon and 4pm. FREE

Join me for two engaging panel discussions at the Festival Live Stage. At midday, I’ll be gauging Cork food through the eyes of A New Cork Perspective with Meeran Gani (Rare 1784), Virginia O’Gara (My Goodness), Eman Alkarajeh (Izz Café) and Kate Dempsey (Kinsale Mead).

Then, at 4pm, I’ll be chatting to fellow food writers, John and Sally McKenna, Caroline Hennessy, and Joe McNamee on what it is about Cork food that keeps us well fed, engaged and entertained.

SUNDAY AUGUST 20

The final day of Cork on a Fork, but the events keep coming! Don’t forget, many restaurants and cafes will be running festival-themed menus and pairings every day, and some events are running on multiple days.

A Taste of The English Market Brunch at Greenwich with Kinsale Gin, Caroline Street, 12-2pm. €35.

Dermot O’Sullivan is a true champion of Cork food with much of the produce featuring on his menu sourced directly from The English Market. Experience the summer brunch menu at Greenwich on the sunny terrace in the bustling heart of the city, accompanied by a refreshing glass of Kinsale Gin and tonic.

Make and Taste Three Unique Coffee Roasts, Izz Café, Georges Quay, 12pm. €55.

Learn the process of roasting green coffee beans to make espresso, Turkish-style coffee infused with cardamon, and Arabian coffee brewed with cardamom, saffron, cloves and ginger. A chance to get hands on, learn about coffee culture from around the world and taste Izzeddeen’s speciality coffees.

Sailing, Shucking and Shantys, 2pm-4.30pm. Depart from Custom Quay. €50.

This two-and-a-half-hour cruise takes in the sights of Cobh, Spike Island, Haulbowline and Blackrock Castle with the inimitable Pat O Connell of K O Connell Fish Stall (The English Market) who will be kept busy shucking oysters as you sail while serenaded with Sea Shanties by Cobh Molgoggers. Ar, me hearties!

‘Wasted’ by Conor Spacey - Book Launch with 4-Course Tasting Menu at L’Atitude 51, 5pm. €85.

If you can’t get to anything else, make a beeline for this event with a personal food hero of mine, Conor Spacey. Conor is Ireland’s leading Zero-Waste Chef and one of the most inspiring people in Ireland’s food scene.

At this very special event, Conor will officially launch his first book ‘Wasted’, part of the Blasta Books series.

Enjoy a plant-based tasting menu using recipes from the book paired with natural wines by L’Atitude. ‘Wasted' is a collection of plant-based recipes that have come from identifying some of the most wasted food items in our homes. As sustainability is a key focus of this year’s festival, this is the perfect way to spend the final night of the festival while learning how to contribute to helping reduce food waste.

Clancy’s Trad Night, Princes Street, from 7pm.

Round off a brilliant festival with a final bualadh bos of great food, drink and traditional Irish music at Clancy’s, a heritage pub of Cork renowned for showcasing local musical talent.

Sin é!