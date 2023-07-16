In the Garden: Plants galore to enjoy at historic castle

THE historic gardens at the majestic Johnstown Castle Estate Museum & Gardens in County Wexford have undergone substantial renewal and replanting projects over the last three years, and work continues apace during the summer months on the restoration of the 19th-century glasshouses and the new planting scheme in the walled gardens.

“We are delighted to see visitors discovering and enjoying our re-designed sunken garden, the new planting scheme of the 4-acre walled gardens and the restoration of the Richardson glasshouse,” said Matt Wheeler, Curator at Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum and Gardens.

These extensive projects began in 2020 and are being overseen by the Irish Heritage Trust, a non-profit organisation, which cares for and manages the property since 2019.

The Trust is continually reinvesting in the historic property, including the gardens and lake walks, so they can be enjoyed by locals and visitors throughout the seasons for centuries to come.

The recently restored and opened glasshouse at Johnstown Castle’s walled garden.

The magnificent 50-metre, lean-to glasshouse in the Walled Gardens was in a state of disrepair and conservation work included its unique vent and, in its centre, the ‘Temperate House’ which opened to the public at the end of June. Visitor access to the remaining areas of the glasshouse will be opened on a phased basis over the coming year when restoration work on the flagstone floor is completed. A second, smaller Richardson glasshouse will undergo conservation in the coming months.

“The Walled Gardens were originally laid out between 1844-1851 and are being painstakingly redesigned by our talented Garden team led by Ciarán Fitzgerald, assisted by our wonderful Irish Heritage Trust garden volunteers who have been hugely involved in this ambitious project,” added Matt.

“Phase one of the three-year projects took place during 2022 including a new pathway system and 2023 is the first season of the new planting scheme on display in the herbaceous border, with 3,000 new plants grown on-site using organic peat-free compost by the garden team.”

The herbaceous borders are being replanted on a phased basis in its walled garden

Ciarán Fitzgerald, Irish Heritage Trust Head Gardener at Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum and Gardens, explains: “The new planting scheme in the Walled Gardens serves both aesthetics and functionality and is aligned with the Irish Heritage Trust’s sustainability and biodiversity objectives. Visitors can look forward to year-round surprises, with winter being unexpectedly decorative, including the prominent seedheads of plants such as phlomis and echinops, set against the paler wispier grasses.

When the second phase starts in August, visitors to the heritage property can see our works in progress on the herbaceous border.

The sumptuous Walled Gardens were laid out by renowned 19th-century garden designer Daniel Robertson, who also designed the impressive gardens at Powerscourt Estate and Wells House.

“The lay-out of the walled garden has changed so much since its construction that the only original feature of the garden are the walls themselves,” said Ciaran. “By embracing the changing nature of the space, we looked to the future when designing the new layout of the walled garden.

“While leaning heavily on the principles of designers such as Daniel Robertson, we created a highly functional space as well as ornamental borders and edible woodland.”

Another highlight for garden lovers visiting Johnstown Castle Estate Museum & Gardens is the re-designed sunken garden, made between 2020-2022. It was originally designed in an ornate baroque style, which included the use of box hedging and ornamental flowers. Over the centuries, its purpose changed a number of times to include a tennis court and a grass picnic area.

The new design is a nod to the ornate nature of the original design, whilst bringing it up to date in its form and function with the creation of newly shaped lawns and a shallow pond of reflection.

The new visitor centre is a great addition to the estate and a plant sales area here now also has sells choice perennials and annual plants, an interesting range of plants that include salvias, echiums, plectranthus and alocasias. This area completes a good gardening day out, being able to take home some of what was on display in the gardens.

For more details on the gardens, events and tours, visit www.johnstowncastle.ie.

The Plant Fair at Belvedere House, Gardens and Park, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, is taking place on Saturday, July 22, from 11am to 5pm. Expert horticulturists and passionate gardeners will be on hand to share their knowledge and offer tips and tricks to help you unleash your inner garden maestro.

Special guest presenters will include author and celebrity plants man Jimi Blake, owner of Huntingbrook Gardens, as well as Paul Smith, Head Gardener at RHSI Bellfield, and Master Bee Keeper Jim O Donohue. The Irish Specialist Nurseries Association will present an array of rare and unusual plants with advice on care, planting and much more. It promises to be a great day out!

Berkheya purpurea or south Africian thistle.

Plant of the Week

It is great to purchase some unusual plants, and a treat to see them growing while perusing the gardens so we know what to expect once the plants settle in and get growing.

The perennials and grasses were taking centre stage in the walled garden in Johnstown Castle and there were some unusual plants among them. Berkheya purpurea or south Africian thistle which has mauve, daisy-like flowers arising from spiky foliage and is a great plant for pollinators.

A drought-tolerant plant that will do best in free draining soil and full sun, it gets to about 60cm tall when in flower, and about 45cm spread. It will form a clump and need to be divided after a few years.