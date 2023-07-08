Wedding of the Week: Cork couple who know each other their whole lives marry

A COUPLE who have known each other their whole lives were married recently.

Amy O’Donovan and Daniel Wright, were both born and bred in Kinsale, where they still live today. They feature in our Wedding of the Week today.

Recalling how they met, Amy said: “Kinsale is a small town the locals know the locals so we basically have known each other all our lives.

The bride and groom with the Massey Ferguson. They had their wedding and reception at Actons Hotel in Kinsale, the town where they both grew up and still live today.

“Daniel was one of my brother’s best friends growing up. Back in 2014 he sent me a message on Facebook asking for the ‘shift’ as we did back at 14, he was too shy to ask me in person and we would of seen each other most days, anyway I said ‘no way’!

Gerard Wright, Daniel Wright, Gavin Wright and Timmy Wright. Pictured with Amy and Daniel’s sons Liam and Oisin Wright.

“A year later he finally got me to say ‘yes’ but now he didn’t want just the ‘shift’ he wanted me to be his girlfriend.

To be fair he really put the graft in, most teenage boys would have given up after so long but as Daniel says he knew what he wanted and he wasn’t giving up!

Engagement plans didn’t go smoothly. Daniel had planned on proposing during a trip to Disneyland - which was cancelled due to Covid. So he booked a dinner out instead - but Amy got sick, so that scuppered that. He eventually proposed at home, as he didn’t want to wait any longer.

Callum O’Donovan, Daniel Wright, Gerry O’Donovan, Amy O’Donovan, Colette O’Donovan and Shane Sheedy.

They were married on June 1 in Actons Hotel, Kinsale. Amy said: “It was absolutely perfect from start to finish we could not fault one thing.”

The bride got her dress from Curvy Chic Bridal in Belfast. Hair was by Sarah McCarthy and make up by MadeupbySadbh. The lads were kitted out by Simply Suits.

Gerard Wright, Timmy Wright, Tracy Wright, Amy Wright and Shane McCarthy enjoying the wedding.

They had an intimate wedding with close family and friends, including the bride’s mom Colette, grandad Jerry, brother Callum, sisters Sarah, Ellie and Skye, Danie’s aunt and uncle Tracy and Ger, his cousins Tim, Amy and Shane and his partner. Daniel’s brother Owen, his wife Fay and their two children, Daniel’s cousin Gavin and his partner, Nanny Carthy and all the aunts and uncles and few friends.

The bridal party included her two sisters Ellie and Skye, while Daniel had his two cousins Gavin and Timmy as bestman and groomsman. Their two sons Liam and Oisin were page boys.

During the ceremony they remembered Daniel’s dad Liam who passed away and the bride’s nan Marian

The cake was by Flour House Bakery. The band was 3 of a Kind who were amazing, followed by DJ Roy Scully, who kept the dance floor full. Their first dance was to ‘ Perfect for me’ by Bradley Marshall.

As to the most memorable thing about the day? Getting to spend time with everyone.