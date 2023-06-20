Angela Scanlon is back with TV makeover show that uses cutting-edge virtual reality

Your Home Made Perfect, BBC2, 8pm

Angela Scanlon returns to present the fourth series of the makeover show, using cutting-edge virtual reality to give homeowners an idea of what their property could look like before they commit to the transformation.

In the first episode, architects Will Foster and Julian McIntosh come up with competing designs for a 1920s semi in London.

The couple have lived there for four years, but despite some major renovations, they are still struggling to put their own stamp on the place and the layout feels disconnected.

While Julian concentrates on making the kitchen feel less isolated, Will is keen to find out more about the couple’s style - and finds himself tasked with incorporating the Titanic and the pyramids into his design.

Also on TV tonight, Tuesday June 19...

Africa Rising With Afua Hirsch, BBC2, 9pm

Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and home to a fifth of the continent’s inhabitants - and, as Afua Hirsch discovers in the second episode of the documentary series, it’s also the epicentre of African music, fashion and film.

The presenter finds out why, speaking to Made Kuti, a 27 year-old singer, songwriter and instrumentalist who also happens to be the grandson of afrobeat legend Fela Kuti.

Afua also learns more about the country’s literary scene, including how Nigeria is providing a rich source of inspiration - and how, by writing in English, many authors are enjoying international success.

Joshua Jackson stars in Dr Death on Channel 4

Dr Death, Channel 4, 10pm

Based on a true story, this stars Jackson as Christopher Duntsch, who seems a bright young neurosurgeon with a thriving medical practice - but, as the title suggests, appearances can be deceiving.

In the opening episode, two doctors begin investigating reports that patients have been turning up for what should be routine spinal operations, only to be left permanently maimed - or worse.

The impressive cast includes Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater and Grace ‘daughter of Meryl Streep’ Gummer.

The Shelter: Animal SOS, RTÉ1, 7pm

The staff are taken aback by a dog called Rex, so badly matted it can barely move. Plus, resident cat whisperer Colm takes on the challenge of a grumpy puss called Phoebe who is stressed about being in the shelter.

A terrier sustained serious leg injuries after being hit by a car. Vet Oonagh Hynes and specialist surgeon Professor Barbera Kirby take on the challenge of saving its leg.

The Art Of Australia, Sky Witness, 8.15pm

New series. Edmund Capon explores how art and artists helped to shape Australia’s identity. The first episode tells the story of how Europeans first saw the new land and its people.