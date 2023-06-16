Cork's vibrant drag scene meets rock, goth and punk at well-known bar in new show

CORK has an amazing crossover event in store for anyone passionate about all things rock, goth and punk.

Inspired by the alternative music scene and Cork’s vibrant drag community, Boo Boo Oopsie presents Making A Scene, which will be held in Fred Zeppelin’s at the end of this month.

After a highly successful debut event back in March, Boo Boo Oopsie and her cast are ready to present a brand new show, aptly entitled Goth Girl Summer. The title of the show is a play on the summer body ready phrase, Hot Girl Summer - but instead Goth Girl Summer is celebrating all body types in a unique punk rock drag show.

Speaking to Cork’s self-proclaimed Scene Queen, Boo Boo reflects on the success of their first event.

“Making A Scene’s first show had a great turn-out. It was massively more than I expected. It was a brilliant thing to see. There were people dressed in their emo finery.

I was transported back to my teenage era of going to a metal show up in Fred’s. Except this time the crowd was there to see us.

“It was such a positive experience. People said they hadn’t seen a crowd like this for a rock drag show in the county of Cork ever. It was strictly a case of, we’re going to do rock and we’re going to do it well,” said Boo Boo.

Angel Reign, part of the cast for Goth Girl Summer.

“Any alternative groups like the crowd in Fred’s or the queer community work together. There’s differences but we celebrate them. The scene of music is so diverse in Fred’s. It has a symbiotic relationship with the drag scene. Like the other night, I walked in, the DJ looked at me and played Paramore and I thought ‘Yep, I’m home’,” Boo Boo said.

“I am the house drag queen of Fred Zeppelins now. That’s my unofficial but also very official title because I’m the only queen that runs shows there.”

Making a scene was an idea created by Boo Boo Oopsie as her drag leaned more and more towards more emo and scene influences. What started as her own playlists of music she’d listen to, is now the playlist we hear at alternative drag shows in Fred Zeppelins.

“I’ve been going to Fred Zeppelins for about 15 or 16 years now. I thought to myself that this bar was welcoming to the queer community, there’s a lot of queer folks that go here as well with bands that are very supportive of me when I’m in drag,” she said.

“My drag came out of the music style and aesthetic I was listening to. I have so many emo wigs now. Like literally I have seven. The height of them as well. As in I was picking up cobwebs from the ceiling in one bar,” she said.

“When I was performing (at Fred Zeppelins) there were members of a punk rock band chanting my drag name as a football chant. And out of the corner of my eye, I spotted my mother with the camera out. Like a dance mom in the corner,” shared Boo Boo.

Victor Complex who closed the first show of Making A Scene.

It gave me a moment of thinking that I must be doing something right. There are people happy to be here and be part of something that I created. It will be forever tattooed in my brain. Of course, us emo girls love our tattoos.

Following the success of Making a Scene’s first event, Boo Boo has kindly arranged Goth Girl Summer happening in Fred Zeppelin’s on Saturday, June 24 with an amazing cast including Corpse Rhyde, Abra Kedavre, Angel Reign and Ashley A Ho, with performances from the host Boo Boo Oopsie herself.

“If you want to see a rock show and a drag show, this is the place for you. We just lip sync rather than actually play the instruments. Even though I can do a quick flex there,” she said.

“(At Making a Scene’s last show) when the performers went on stage, the crowd was electric. I had people saying that this was their first drag show and that they will be back for another one. They were so excited to see what drag is. It’s not a big scary thing, it’s a fun community where everyone has fun,” she said.

“The first show fell on Trans Visibility Day. We had a strict message of supporting the trans community. We had trans and non-binary performers on the night as well as having the venue decorated in trans and non-binary flags. We had someone say they felt seen at ‘Making A Scene,” said Boo Boo.

For more information on upcoming events as well as tickets for Goth Girl Summer, find Boo Boo and Making A Scene on Instagram @boo_boo_oopsie and @making_a_scene_myspace .

Boo Boo is hoping to host a similar event on August 5 in time for Cork Pride... so watch this space