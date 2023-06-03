Wedding of the Week: Three decades since they first met as teens, Cork couple say 'I do'

THIS couple’s paths first crossed when they were teenagers, back in 1990 at Sullivan’s Quay Irish Club, run by Brother Ben Cusack.

Karen Roche, from Cove Street, and Martin Keane, from The Lough, now living in Greenmount, married in The Imperial Hotel, Cork, on May 12.

Today they feature in our Wedding of the Week.

The couple recalled: “We went on our first date to see Pretty Woman in the Capitol Cinema in Grand Parade.”

They went out for five years, but then Martin travelled abroad to work in Australia and Germany, while Karen worked in Quinnsworth in Paul Street, where she went on to make life-long friends.

Karen’s best friend of 30 years, Margaret Crean, was maid of honour, bridesmaid was niece Aideen Roche and Martin’s goddaughter Ellie Crowley was flower girl. Karen’s Brother Ian was best man, son Dara was groomsman and Karen’s nephew Ciaran acted as usher on the day.

On a Saturday night in 2001, they crossed paths again in Cubins Nightclub... and the rest is history. They recalled: “We took a big trip to South Africa for three weeks not to long after meeting, we both knew this time it was for keeps.

We settled down, worked hard, saved hard and bought our first home in Greenmount in 2005 where we still live today.

"In 2006, we welcomed our beautiful son Dara, who is now 17 and was groomsman. We travelled all over as a family of three.”

A wedding was always on the horizon.

“Marriage was often joked about in our house on Budget day for Tax Breaks it was always mentioned and we would have a good laugh," they said.

“However on New Year’s day 2023 Martin popped the question from that day on and for next five months the house descended into wedding chaos.

"We both agreed we would get married sooner rather than later so Karen was busy ringing texting organising and we settled on Friday May 12 2023 in The Imperial Hotel Cork.

“We said low key - close family and friends - everyone laughed when they heard Karen say low key as Karen and low key don’t go together.”

Karen Roche from Cove Street and Martin Keane, from The Lough. Pictures: Bismark Photography

The couple said Mark Murphy in The Imperial was absolutely fantastic and the venue was truly stunning and magical.

They were married by Minister Kathryn Cashman, who wrote a beautiful ceremony for the couple, it was very personal.

Dad Frank walked her into the ceremony, to Kodaline’s The One, sung by Martin’s nephew Pearse O’Donoghue. Also performing was Claire McHugh who did a super job, while son Dara surprised everyone with a very special rendition of Make You Feel My Love by Adele - there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

The wedding car was a favour from friend Benny, who drove them in his vintage Jaguar - they even took a trip down Patrick Street.

The couple said they were “blessed to be surrounded” by family and friends.

The ballroom looked stunning, beautifully decorated by Karen’s cousin Jeanette with balloon arch flowers, boxes, and flower hoops.

The couple, who stopped off at UCC for some special wedding photographs, said they were delighted to have both sets of parents celebrating their special day with them - Frank and Phil Roche and Ted and Esther Keane.

Karen made her own three-tier cake decorated with fresh flowers. The wedding flowers were by Maura in Petals Floral Design in Marina Commercial Park.

Entertainment was by Conor O’Shea AKA The Loungeman. The couple’s first dance was to Endless Love by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross. They partied on into the night to fab tunes by DJ Val Warren.

The couple said: "The day was magical from start to finish, it went by far too fast, all the months of planning paid off.

"We were blessed with all the help and support leading up to the big day, the lunches, the afternoon teas, the cocktails the hen/stags, the room decorations on the Thursday, the day before, everyone was so happy to lend a hand and be part of what was a truly fantastic day."