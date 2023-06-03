Wedding of the Week: Three decades since they first met as teens, Cork couple say 'I do'

“Marriage was often joked about in our house on Budget day for Tax Breaks it was always mentioned and we would have a good laugh," they said.
“However on New Year’s day 2023 Martin popped the question from that day on and for next five months the house descended into wedding chaos.
"We both agreed we would get married sooner rather than later so Karen was busy ringing texting organising and we settled on Friday May 12 2023 in The Imperial Hotel Cork.
“We said low key - close family and friends - everyone laughed when they heard Karen say low key as Karen and low key don’t go together.”