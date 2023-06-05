Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 07:00

Cork fisherman samples Gambian life in new TV series

A 55 year old skipper from Cork features on the TV series this Wednesday
Cork fisherman samples Gambian life in new TV series

Johnny Walsh, of Kinsale, on a fishing boat during his trip to Gambia for the new series Faraway Fields - The Hardest Harvest

John Dolan

WHAT will Cork fisherman Johnny Walsh think when he is sent to experience the life of a fisherman in Gambia?

We will find out in the first episode of a new series of Faraway Fields - The Hardest Harvest on RTÉ1 on Wednesday at 9.35pm.

In the programme, 55-year-old skipper Johnny takes to the high seas, a long way from his native Kinsale, where his trawlers set sail from in the depths of winter and scour the North Atlantic for prawns and pelagic fish.

A lifer at sea, Johnny has been fishing since the age of 17.

His destination this time: the waters off the tiny west African republic of The Gambia, where fishermen are concerned, not with surplus and profit, but with sustenance and survival.

Johnny’s first sight of Tanji, the fishing hub which is home to The Gambia’s commercial fleet, is a shock to the system.

A long way from the pristine, hi-tech environment of an Irish commercial trawler, he finds rusted ice-boxes in the fishing huts, platforms of fish-skins drying out on the beach, and colourful, rickety, traditional fishing boats carrying the catch ashore.

Johnny also finds the entire community engaged in the business of fishing, with crews living together with their families in compounds, where wives, children and the elderly await the daily catch of sardinella - the core of their staple diet.

Out at sea, Johnny rolls back year the years to his earliest days on Irish trawlers, before the advent of modern technology. Schools of fish are located by sight and instinct, lured into the nets by crew members stamping on the deck, and hauled ashore by hand with sheer brute strength in stifling heat.

For the fishing communities of Tanji, it’s an everyday struggle to survive, and the threats multiply every year. Fishing stocks have plummeted catastrophically in recent years, the result of warming oceans, mass ecocide of fish populations, and the encroachment of overseas supertrawlers, which scoop up much of the remaining fish for export.

Johnny finds that industrial factories are processing fresh fish for fishmeal pellets used in fish farming in Europe and animal feeds elsewhere. The catastrophic consequences for his fellow fishermen on this coast are immense. Skilled marine navigators and their boats are setting out for Europe and Johnny hears how some are never heard from again.

This is the second series of Out In The Fields, which first aired in 2018, and in this new series, we also see how a farmer and a forester get on when sent to other countries.

Read More

Freedom of London for proud Cork woman

More in this section

My Weekend: "I work while others enjoy themselves, but I wouldn’t change what I do for anything" My Weekend: "I work while others enjoy themselves, but I wouldn’t change what I do for anything"
Cork author puts a new 'slant' on gay life in debut novel Cork author puts a new 'slant' on gay life in debut novel
Midleton man gets ready to welcome Cork customers to restaurant in Seville as new flights launched Midleton man gets ready to welcome Cork customers to restaurant in Seville as new flights launched
tv
Chasing the Fairy: Absinthe and Art tours at Cork city distillery

Chasing the Fairy: Absinthe and Art tours at Cork city distillery

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more