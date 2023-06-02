Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 07:05

Work by more than 50 Cork printmakers go on show

As part of The Lavit Gallery’s 60th anniversary programme, work by 50 Cork printmakers has gone on show
Work by more than 50 Cork printmakers go on show

 Jo Howard, Cork city sunrise, 2022.

WORK by more than 50 Cork printmakers has gone on show in the city.

The Cork Printmakers Exhibition, a bi-annual event, runs at the Lavit Gallery until June 10, and celebrates the diverse practices and approaches to fine art printmaking by artists at Cork Printmakers.

The exhibition was opened recently by Senior Curator at the Glucksman Gallery Tadhg Crowley.

With over 100 members, Cork Printmakers artists work across traditional and contemporary fine art printmaking techniques including lithography, etching, screenprint, relief print, as well as expanded print practice, which incorporates video, sculpture and installation.

Established in 1991, Cork Printmakers is a professional print studio, gallery and resource organisation providing artists with facilities and equipment to create artwork through the medium of print.

Located at Wandesford Quay in the heart of Cork city, the gallery supports and promotes the creation and development of new work through their studios, exhibitions, events and education programme, promoting the highest standards of practice in printmaking.

Lavit Gallery is a not-for-profit arts organisation and registered charity dedicated to promoting an appreciation of art in Cork city through the provision of a gallery space in which artists can exhibit their artwork for public patronage.

The gallery also serves the art community and the public through its non-commercial activities such as artist talks, exhibition tours, continued professional development and the provision of two graduate awards given annually to students at MTU Crawford College of Art & Design.

Cork Printmakers Members Exhibition at Lavit Gallery features the work of Printmaker members including Aoife Barrett, Brian Barry, John Beasley, Don Braisby, Johnny Bugler, Craig Carry, Aoife Claffey, Liam Collins, Cecilia D’Alessandro, Elize de Beer, Debbie Godsell, Lynn-Marie Dennehy, Tom Doig, Dominic Fee, Nic Flanagan, Anita Geaney, Evelyn Goold, Sean Hanrahan, Catherine Hehir, Hehir & Noonan, Sandie Hicks, Amal Hope, Jo Howard, Miriam Hurley, Liudmila Kalinka, Fiona Kelly, Eileen Kennedy, Viktoria Kondratieva, Paul La Rocque, Frances Leach, Colette Lewis, Maeve Lynch, Paul Mc Kenna, Eimearjean McCormack, Sean McGuill, Deirdre McKenna, Frieda Meaney, Béibhinn Moore, Bríd Moynahan, Peter Nash, Yeaneah O’ Connell, Fionnuala O’Connell, Elinor O’Donovan, Michael O’Donovan, Sarah O’Driscoll, Shane O’Driscoll, Heather O’Dwyer, Maeve O’Hare, Emma O’Hara, Danny Osborne, Ben Reilly, REM, Ciara Rodgers, Petrina Shortt, Elton Sibanda, Georgina Sutton, Nikki Tait, The Project Twins, Christina Todesco-Kelly, Inge Van Doorslaer and Mary Wallace.

This exhibition forms part of Lavit Gallery’s 60 year anniversary programme.

