Cork boy, 12, donates locks in memory of teacher who died from breast cancer

CORK boy Fionn Wiseman’s hair is worth its weight in gold.

“There’s a natural blonde streak going through it, which the Rapunzel Foundation were very happy with,” says his mum, Fra.

Fionn cut it off to raise money for LauraLynn.

The Rapunzel Foundation uses lovely long hair donations from supporters to make beautiful wigs for children with cancer.

Why did Fionn cut his luscious locks after growing them all through lockdown?

“Last year, sadly my teacher Ms Sandra from Carrigboy NS Durrus, passed away due to cancer,” says Fionn, 12.

“So I wanted to help people that are suffering from cancer and going through a difficult time in their life.”

Fionn was very proud of his long, wavy hair.

“I started to grow my hair during lockdown, and it had been almost three years since I cut it.

He is a caring young man.

“I have always wanted to help people and I thought this was a great way to help.”

Fionn Wiseman, who grew his hair during lockdown and hadn't cut it in three years.

So he got the chop.

“Yes, I did!” says Fionn.

Fionn is the youngest in his family. He has an older sister, Niamh, aged 16, and a brother, Sean, aged 13.

“Fionn is in 6th class and sadly last year his teacher Ms. Sandra died from cancer,” explains Fra.

“Fionn remembers Ms Sandra fondly of always being so nice and kind, always having a smile on her face, and if you got hurt in school, she was always there to make sure you were Ok. She was very nice to everyone.

“Ms Sandra was only in her 50s when she got breast cancer. She got the all-clear, but unfortunately the cancer came back.”

When Ms Sandra passed away, it made Fionn think.

“Fionn’s inspiration for cutting his hair for LauraLynn was to ‘help people that are suffering from cancer and who are going through a difficult time in their life’.

“I started to grow my hair during Covid and it has been three years since I cut it,” says Fionn. “I thought by cutting my hair, it would help other people.”

Fionn’s hair was an impressive length.

“It was 14 inches long when he cut it on April 21 in front of his school mates, teachers, friends and family and he has donated it to the Rapunzel Foundation who make wigs for people who have lost their hair through cancer,” says Fra.

Fionn has made the cut.

“He has made an outstanding €6,011 for this worthy cause, and he could not have done this without the support of the people of West Cork,” says Fra.

“He is an avid sports man, and he plays GAA with his local Muintir Bhaire Club, basketball with Bantry, rugby with Bantry Rugby Club, hurling for Colums and soccer locally for Kilgobans and the West Cork Academy.”

Did he miss his lovely long hair when he cut it off?

“I did a bit,” admits Fionn.

“But I was happy with the finished result.”

Fionn Wiseman had huge support from his school community, family and friends, when he cut off his hair for the Rapunzel Foundation and Laura Lynn charity.

There are advantages to having shorter hair.

“It dries quickly after a shower,” says Fionn. “And it helps having shorter hair playing sports in a small way.”

Fionn often used his long hair to his advantage when playing sports, says Fra.

“They thought I was a girl!” says Fionn.

“Some coaches said, ‘She’s a great player!’ I got away a lot with being tackled!”

Fionn is very happy that his hair has gone to good use.

“The Rapunzel Foundation made wigs out of my hair for people who had no hair,” says Fionn.

“I’m very happy that it is useful to other people who are sick and that it makes them feel good about themselves.”

Fra and her husband, Colin, feel good about their youngest son.

“We are super-proud of him,” says Fra.

“Fionn took it all in his stride and he was so grateful for all the support he received.

“He wrote personal notes to everyone who donated, 230 or 240 people. He took time to write to them all because he really appreciated their donations. He was motivated a lot by the community spirit and by his pals. His close friends donated their pocket money, and they were all there on the day to see Fionn shed his locks.”

His grandparents are delighted about his charity effort too.

“My mum and dad, Ann and Maurice Crotty, are really proud of him,” says Fra.

“Grandad Wiseman, who is 91, is also very proud. Granny Wiseman, Nana, passed away, but she’d be so proud of him as well.”

Is Fionn a little celebrity in his neck of the woods, Durrus?

“He had the support of everyone,” says Fra.

“His brother and sister donated their own money. The three of them get on very well.

“Fionn is in so many clubs - they all supported him and his school of course. People from all over donated; it was huge.

“We were flabbergasted!”

Fionn made his mark by organising his own creative event and by cutting off his long hair.

“He got a lovely email from LauraLynn who thanked him for making a difference,” says Fra.

Fionn wants to thank all his clubs, his friends, family, school and teachers for all their support during his fundraising campaign.

“We know that Ms. Sandra is smiling down on him and his school with pride,” says Fra.

LauraLynns mission is to provide a community of care that delivers evidence-based personalised services to children with palliative care needs, complex care needs and complex disabilities, while also providing family support services and a home to residents where quality of life is paramount.

LauraLynn is a hospice for children with life-limiting conditions and residential care for children and young adults with disabilities. It employs about 140 staff within its teaching, fundraising and care provision departments.