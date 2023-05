THIRTÉEN fourth-year and 59 fifth-year students from Christian Brothers College (CBC) visited the US capital Washington DC on a school trip recently.

The students visited many of DC’s most famous monuments such as the US Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, the White House, and more.

The base for CBC was the Harrington Hotel, located in the heart of Washington DC, which was founded in 1914, making it a landmark in its own right.

With day one being packed with travel, day two of the trip saw CBC visiting the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History and Arlington Cemetery, where students witnessed the change of guard at the grave of the unknown soldier and visited the grave of former president John F Kennedy.

On the third day of the trip, CBC joined a walking tour of Washington DC’s historical sites such as the Washington Monument, the World War II Memorial, the Vietnam War Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, and the Lincoln Memorial. The guide, Helen, relayed many interesting facts and stories about all of the sites.

The fourth day of the holiday involved a trip to the US Capitol Building and the Smithsonian National Museum Of American History, which had sections spanning across all areas and eras of American culture.

CBC also attended a basketball game where, much to the students’ pleasure, the Washington Wizards prevailed over Miami Heat on a score of 114-108.

On day five, the students and teachers attended a hockey game. Unfortunately, this time, the home side, the Washington Capitals, were unable to secure the win against the Florida Panthers, losing on a scoreline of 4-2.

On day six, the CBC students had to say goodbye to Washington DC, but not before visiting the famous Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

Back in Ireland on day seven, CBC travelled from Dublin to Cork and happily greeted their families at St Patrick’s church on the Lower Glanmire Road.

All who travelled would like to thank Mr Adam Clark, Mr David Lordon, Mr Darragh O’Callaghan, Mr David O’Connell, Mr David Roy, Mr Martin Boyle, Ms Martina Carroll, Mr Simon Kelliher and Mr Tom Crowe for their hard work in making this trip possible.