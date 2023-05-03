One Cork community's quest to make Macroom Dementia Friendly

4,000 people with dementia in Ireland are under 65 years of age.
There are 500,000 families in Ireland that are affected by this disease.
Half of all costs in caring for someone with dementia are covered by their family, which saves the state €807million per annum.
There are 30 people diagnosed every day in Ireland - 11,000 new cases every year - and the figures are similar worldwide. This number is expected to rise exponentially as we get better diagnoses and as the population lives longer.
To learn more, visit www.alzheimers.ie or call 1800 341 341. Check out their Facebook and Twitter page or attend a tea day at Aindrias Moynihan’s office and at Killian Lynch’s office on May 5 to learn more.