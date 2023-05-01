Six lovely homes on sale now in North Cork town

IS it possible to find a reasonably priced home in an up and coming town within 30 minutes of Cork city, with a gorgeous town park and every facility you could possibly need?

Yes, it is. Welcome to Mallow!

The castle is beautiful, the locals are friendly, the walkways are divine, and with plans for a skate park already in motion, Mallow deserves its accolade as one of Ireland’s top 10 places to work from home on the Remote Working Index.

The town has received awards for best wedding hotel venue, best family managed business, awards for the best in residential healthcare, top schools, has very good broadband, and the list goes on.

With all these advantages you would think house prices would be high. Not so... yet.

This week, I have chosen six properties for you, with four priced between €150-200,000, all within walking distance of the town centre.

I took the 20-minute train to Mallow from Cork’s Kent station one day, and drove on the second, to get a feel for what it’s like.

6, Pearse Street, has a lovely driveway and the three-bedroom property is for sale at €195,000. Mallow property article by Adrienne Acton

1. 6 Pearse Terrace, €195,000

This three-bedroom and two-bathroom house is beautifully finished. The driveway, which could cater to at least three cars looks great and easy to maintain.

The house is spread out over 95m2 and is directly across the road from SuperValu for your convenience.

As with all the properties on this list, you are within a minute or two of the N20, making both Cork city and Limerick an easy commute.

You can easily change this into a four-bedroom if needed as there is an office downstairs. Rooms are well sized and bright, although insulation may need to be looked at. But look at the size of the garden! A new patio? Conservatory? Extended kitchen with French doors? The possibilities are endless.

Call John Singleton of SOC Properties on 086/6000080. See https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/terraced-house-6-pearse-terrace-mallow-co-cork/4689189

27, Beechers Street, offers convenience and value

2. 27, Beechers Street, €160,000

Another well-priced terrace home, this has three 3 bedroom and a bathroom and is a stone’s throw from the roundabout to the N20.

The houses, which were built in 1901, are all residential and there is plenty of street parking to the front.

The neighbours were very friendly and there is a little convenience store on the street and a mended bar and restaurant on the corner.

It took me three minutes to walk to the town centre without needing to navigate steps or hills. This home has a lovely cottage feel but with all the modern touches. Just look at the pretty kitchen! The BER is D2.

A perfect home for a retiree or perhaps an enviable started home.

Contact William O’Connell on 022/43433 - see https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/terraced-house-27-beecher-street-mallow-co-cork/4564090

71, Woodview Drive, is good vale at €155,000.

3. 71, Woodview Drive, €155,000

Within walking distance of the town, this is at the back of the estate, so was lovely and quiet. A friendly neighbour told me it is always peaceful, and he loves living there. There is a children’s play park in the estate and plenty of green areas too.

The rooms of this property are bright and clean, and with a small investment and a bit of elbow grease, the front drive (to easily fit two cars) and the back garden could be ready by summer for a barbecue.

The BER is D2 which isn’t too bad but it is the price tag that makes this an excellent buy for a first time buyer or a family.

Contact Aine at DNG Ryan on 022/50051 - see https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/terraced-house-71-woodview-drive-mallow-co-cork/4670337

Plaza View, has impressive security and a fine kitchen with this apartment for €155,000

4. 4 Plaza View, Fairgreen, €155,000

A two-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment spread out over an impressive 80m2 in the town centre.

It is adjacent to the town plaza with all its shops and even a cinema. There is a creche, school and even a breakfast and after-school club at the corner, but even more impressive is the public swimming pool directly across the road. Fancy a dip before you head to work?

The security around this gated community is impressive, and with underground parking you really are as snug as a bug. Ten minutes on foot will bring you to the train station so city travel couldn’t be more convenient as there is a train every hour.

The apartment is bright and the blue kitchen is modern and clean. There is an actual bath in the bathroom which isn’t always a given with apartment living. The maintenance fees are €1,500 p.a, which is fairly standard, and cover the usual suspects of building maintenance, refuse, insurance, etc.

Contact Sherry Fitzgerald O’Donavan on 022/42651 - see https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/4-plaza-view-fairgreen-mallow/4690527

34, The Lawn, College Wood, is a family home in a sought after area for €225,000

5. 34, The Lawn, College Wood, €225,000

A three-bedroom and two-bathroom family home with a BER of C1 and spread out over 98m2.

Again, this a very well-priced home in a lovely area with plenty of green space for play and within walking distance of schools.

If, however, the children have flown the nest, perhaps the golf club and tennis club across the road will pique your interest. Again, all shops and schools are in walking distance

The home is ready to move into. It has both a utility room and downstairs loo, and the back of the property is accessed though a gated side entrance for added security.

Contact Liam Mullins on 022/21400 - see https://liammullins.ie/property/34-the-lawn-college-wood-mallow-co-cork/

6. 38, Meadow Grove, €345,000

A large family home with five bedrooms and two bathroom spread out over an impressive 200m2 (2153 sq. Ft) and finished beautifully.

The bedrooms are all doubles, the gardens are divine, the property has privacy and the finish in every room has obviously been done with care and attention by the current owners.

Light reflects all around the bright and inviting hallway, the colour scheme blends seamlessly from room to room with little touches to draw the eye.

The stove in the kitchen brings warmth to the classic look and the floors enhance the beauty of each room.

Perhaps one bedroom could be an office or converted into a walk-in wardrobe and dressing room.

A beautiful home for the discerning buyer.

Contact William O’Connellon 022/43433 - see https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-38-meadow-grove-mallow-co-cork/4697622