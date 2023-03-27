Five homes on sale now in Fermoy

IN East Cork, and nestled on the Blackwater River, lies the town of Fermoy. It’s now just over 30 minutes by car from Cork city thanks to the M8, or you can get the No.245 bus which runs from Parnell Place every hour.

Fermoy has long been associated with fishing, but there is an abundance of activities for those that call the town home. The modern rowing club along the Barnane wildlife trail, a theatre, Fermoy Community Youth Centre, a rugby club, pitch and putt club, Fermoy Concert band, and of course the beautiful town park and leisure centre. The streets are vibrant with beautiful cafes and a friendly atmosphere.

This week I’m looking at six properties here - four walking distance of the town, and three are ideal first time buyer properties with a price tag of under €200,000.

6, Oliver Plunkett Street is up for €185,000.

1) 6, Oliver Plunkett Hill, €185,000

A three-bedroom and two-bathroom terrace home that sits on the hill on the north side of the river. With its price tag - the current highest bid on it is €170,000 - and a BER of B3, this will attract attention as the property is ready to move into.

The house is beautifully finished with integrated lighting, solid doors and gorgeous floors throughout. Each room is light and airy, and the finish is superb. The garden is split level and very pretty.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/terraced-house-6-oliver-plunkett-hill-fermoy-co-cork/4526735 - for more information, contact Lorraine or Kevin on 021-2347790.

4, The Manor, Clondulane is for sale for €195,000.

2) 4, The Manor, Clondulane, €195,000

A beautiful three-bedroom, two-bathroom place on the outskirts of town, this is a wonderful buy for anyone that wants a village feel for their family, but with the convenience of the town a five-minute drive away.

A terraced home with 111m2 to its credit and a BER of C1, this has the benefit of a downstairs loo and a utility room - vital for family life. Have a look at that kitchen and dining room!

Bright, clean and airy, the dining area could be used for a seating area while you watch the birds in your manicured garden, or a sun trap for reading in the evenings.

At the front of the house is a large green play area and the area is immaculately clean. I spoke to a lady on the estate and she couldn’t say enough about the place!

With Supervalu and the primary schoolclose by, this is a fine property.

https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/4-the-manor-clondulane-fermoy-co-cork/4685706 - for more details, contact Sherry Fitzgerald on 025-32725.

3) 1 John Redmond Street, €245,000

Within walking distance of the centre of town, this is the last house in the row - with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

This row of houses were originally build in 1912 by the urban council and used as workmen’s dwellings. The area is a quiet residential street will beautifully maintained homes and gardens.

There is street parking, but as this house has a side entrance and you can park up to four cars on the property if preferred.

The house has had a complete makeover into a beautiful home with a light-filled kitchen that leads out to the very pretty garden.

The side of the house is a sun trap with fire pit and barbecue all ready for the summer evenings.

I love the electric gates, offering security while being stylish in design. With a BER of C1, this home will appeal to all buyers.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/end-of-terrace-house-1-john-redmond-street-fermoy-co-cork/4622194 - for more details, contact Denis Collins at 025-31000.

9, Forest Glen, is for sale for €245,000.

4) 9, Forest Glen, €245,000

This three-bedroom and two-bathroom property has been beautifully decorated with a bright clean feel thanks to the tiled floors and white kitchen units. The palate is soft, and the house has a minimalist feel.

The Stira stairs to the attic are a great addition and the garden has a side gated entrance, offering safety and privacy.

The walk from town is a good 10 minutes with the pathway in good condition, and an abundance of walkers to chat to on the way!

The estate itself is clean and family-orientated.

There is a pathway leading from the road to the house, so a walker can avoid the full walk around the estate. This 83m2 house is ready to move into.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/semi-detached-house-forest-glen-duntaheen-rd-fermoy-co-cork/4638993 - for more, contact Michael Dorgan on 025-85700.

Abbeyville House is a stunning 9-bedroom, 9-bathoom mansion on the main road in Fermoy, on sale at €925,000.

5) Abbeyville House, €925,000

Finally, a property for those with a little more money to spend and a craving to be the proud owner of a mansion.

Abbeyville House is detached and has nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms, a period home that sits only metres from the Blackwater River.

Built in 1841, it has been used as a guesthouse, maternity hospital, college and as offices. Its last use was as a guest house with six bedrooms, leaving the bottom three of the house for the family or staff.

The house is spread out over 511m2 and as a period property is BER exempt.

It has magnificent fireplaces and vaulted ceilings, with casement windows and large front gardens, railings, and many windows offering light into every room.

The home is in the centre of town, and as it is on the main road, is visible to the passer by - it could easily be reopened as a guest house.

Or perhaps you could spend your summer evenings entertaining your guests in the gazebo, playing chess in the parlour, or preparing delectables in the modern, well-appointed kitchen. Either way this period home is a joy to behold.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-abbeyville-house-abbeyville-house-fermoy-co-cork/4595585 - for more details, contact Dick Barry on 025-31577.