My Weekend: Right now it's all about the Jazz in Ballydehob

I’m originally from West Kerry, and I still consider myself a Kerry woman even though I’ve now lived out of the county longer than I was there, and when I phone home my Cork accent is highly mocked.

Myself and my lovely partner Joe moved from Cork City to West Cork, 10 years ago and even though we were both in full time employment at the time, we offered to help out at Joe’s mom and grandaunt’s pub in Ballydehob. The Pub, Levis’ Corner House has been in the family for over four generations. It’s still a family pub, but we also run it as a live music venue and host over 100 live and original gigs every year, most of which take place over the old shop counter in the front bar.

Ballydehob is an incredible community, and for the past few years Joe and I have taken over running the village’s Jazz Festival, which takes place every May bank holiday weekend.

It is an entirely volunteer run four day event, features a music trail, headline concerts, a New Orleans Jazz Funeral Parade, art workshops, slam poetry, and more, all celebrating music, art, and community. It’s a lot of hard work but so much fun and to see it all come together over the weekend is incredible.

We also have two very young children and co manage a brilliant local band called Les SalAmandas. So in all fairness I don’t even get a minute to consider moving back to Kerry.

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night?

An ideal Friday night would be an evening spent in Levis’ of course! Which, even though I’d be working, would mean live music and always lots of craic. I’ve been to some of the best gigs in my life right there in that room.

Also before work, if I get to the West Cork Sauna and hop off Dereenatra Pier, and on the way back to the pub grab a takeout from Yay Burger in Ballydehob, then really I couldn’t imagine a better evening.

Ballydehob Jazz Festivals, Ballydehob, West Cork, Ireland.

Lie ins or up with the lark.. which is it for you?

I have not set an alarm clock since my first child arrived into the world and since my second child, both of their dear ‘sweet’ voices awaken me as they ‘gently’ demand breakfast.

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

Yes. Most of the gigs in Levis are on at the weekend.

Being self employed, and because we work in hospitality, you make up your own weekend, so Monday and Tuesday can be the time you catch up with friends and even each other or the email avalanche.

If money was no object where would you head to on a weekend city break? And who would you bring with you?

Lisbon or maybe New York. I would bring Joe without a doubt. As much as we enjoy working together, after months of Ballydehob Jazz Festival planning admin it would be great to get away and party... although we’d miss the kids so they’d have to come, and Granny and Grandad to babysit... and look if money’s no object we’d be gathering the Levis crew cos we wouldn’t get much done without them, so yeah look out New York!

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

Audley Beach outside Ballydehob holds very special memories of early morning swims with friends particularly in recent years when the whole world was going a bit mad.

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend?

The weekend is the busiest time of the week for us, BUT after 10 years our friends and family know where to find us and fortunately its not a bad spot to hang out together.

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

I don’t have a huge amount of spare time... but my work involves seeing loads live music which I love.

And hanging out with my children means going to the beach a lot and digging up the garden which I also enjoy, and if I can catch some alone time, I sneak off with a book.

Entertain or be entertained? If it’s the latter do you have a signature dish?

We generally feed and accommodate the musicians who are performing at the pub, so its mainly entertaining. My go to dish would be a big tagine dish of roast veggies and garlic (we have a local market in the pub every Wednesday morning so we are spoilt by Lea a local grower with the best better than organic veg), tossed in with some pasta. Keeps it simple and the vegans happy (theres ALWAYS one in a band these days).

We have so many places to eat out in Cork — where are your go to spots for coffee/ lunch/ special meal?

We are ruined in West Cork, the food is so good, tis hard to leave. Budds is all of 10 seconds across from the pub has great coffee, sound staff, and savage brunch. The Michelin starred Chestnut Restaurant next door to us is unbelievable and a treat. But to be honest, we are spoilt a wee bit in Ballydehob with the options.

Caroline O’Donnell

Sunday night comes around too fast.. how do you normally spend it?

We generally run early evening gigs in Levis on Sunday which are always cosy.

If Im not working in Levis, I’m making a to do list for the week (love a list!), trying to find shoes, lunch boxes, etc, and getting an early night before another week of madness kicks off.

What time does your alarm clock go off on Monday morning?

My mini human alarm clocks generally get the ball rolling with questions about life and complaints about the service .This begins at approx 7am but may start an hour earlier if the beauties are in the form.

Anything else you are up to right now...

Right now it’s all about the Jazz. The countdown is on for The Ballydehob Jazz Festival 2023 which takes place across the whole village. There’s a lot still to do, so it’ll be a few late nights between now and then. Lots of booking flights, finding beds for musicians, workshops making decorations and puppets, putting up posters, selling tickets, scrambling and rushing to be ready, but then the weekend will arrive and it’ll be amazing ( fingers crossed) and we’ll forget all the lead up and start planning for next year!

THE BOUTIQUE JAZZ FESTIVAL PACKING A BOMBASTIC ARTISTIC PUNCH RETURNS!

Ballydehob Jazz Festival 2023 takes place 28th April to 1st May.

There are plenty of free events for all ages to enjoy, with some ticketed concerts. The 2023 line up includes: Camilla Griehsel & Friends in ‘Mamasongue Source’, Tarantaceltica, Moonshine Jazz Club ft The Canibal Dandies, free music trail, New Orleans Jazz Parade, dance workshops, Ballydehob Jazz Poetry Slam, micro mural Exhibition, Food & Craft Market, and so much more. For full information and booking visit: www.ballydehobjazzfestival.org