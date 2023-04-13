It’s last night of The Cork Proms

TONIGHT is the last night of the Cork Proms, with the final theme of the trio of Beethoven, Broadway, and The Beatles.

The Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra, conducted by Elaine Kelly, will be celebrating the Fab Four in fine style.

This concert will feature Wallis Bird, Jack O’Rourke, Emma Nash, and Rowan, performing many of the Beatles’ hit songs including Hey Jude, Here Comes The Sun, and more. A wonderful evening promised.

Tomorrow and Saturday night, Flash Harry are in with their great celebration of Queen, and from next Wednesday to -Saturday, April 19-22, it’s that energetic comedy trio, Foil, Arms & Hog, with Hogwash, billed as a fast-paced mix of sketches, improvisation, audience participation - oh, and talking suitcases!

Booking for all Opera House shows on 021 429 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

At the Everyman tomorrow night, Pan Pan and Gina Moxley bring The Patient Gloria, based on the 1965 films Three Approaches to Psychotherapy.

The original project was the idea of psychotherapist Dr Everett Shostrum, and the stage show is claimed to “grab psychotherapy where it really hurts”. One night only.

On Saturday, it’s Deirdre O’Kane with her stand-up show Demented, back by popular demand, and on Sunday, another hugely popular event, The Sunday Songbook with, this time, The Swinging Sixties. Just think… girls in miniskirts with long boots, boys in bell-bottoms with long hair, supermodels and photographers, Mods and Rockers, Mary Quant and Twiggy, Carnaby Street and the Kings Road.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, by Cork Shakespearean Company, is on at the Cork Arts Theatre

The music of Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield and Mary Hopkin was vying with Cliff Richard, Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck, but they all took a back seat when the latest Beatles record hit the air-waves.

Most events at Everyman start at 8pm but Sunday Songbook is at 7.30pm, so remember to be there in time! 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com for bookings.

From Tuesday to Sunday next week, April 18-23, it’s a dinner with a difference! Faulty Towers - The Dining Experience, at the Metropole Hotel in association with Everyman. But... it’s already fully sold out! It shows how much we needed a bit of crazy hysteria in our lives, doesn’t it?

At Cork Arts Theatre, you still have a chance to see that magical play A Midsummer Night’s Dream, presented by the Cork Shakespearean Company (better known to all of us as The Loft). This company is now in its 99th year and still going as strong as ever, determined to bring the beauty and brilliance of the Bard to Cork.

Director Luke Barry, stage manager Declan Lynch. The cast are sure to be talented and effective in this show. Booking on 021 450 5624.

Karan Casey, one of Ireland’s finest singer-songwriters - and a leading advocate for gender balance in the Irish folk and traditional music scene - recently released her new album Nine Apples of Gold and is touring it to stages across the country.

On her nationwide tour, Casey will be accompanied by Niamh Dunne (fiddle and vocals) and Sean Óg Graham (guitar), both members of popular Irish band Beoga. She will be at Triskel Christchurch, here in Cork, on April 29.

Booking on triskelartscentre.ie or 021 427 2022.

There’s still a chance to see Ghost, presented by the Tralee Musical Society at Siamsa Tire until Saturday, if you’re down there for the Easter break, and the kids might like the chance to see a screening of Peter Rabbit at 4pm today in the same venue.

Next Thursday, April 20, it’s that classic Keane comedy, The Matchmaker, directed by Michael Scott and featuring Jon Kenny and Norma Sheahan.

Booking for Siamsa Tire on siamsatire.com or 066 712 3055.