Recipe: Ginger and Pear Cake

"This is a very simple, nice cake and easy to make for anyone with time on their hands over the Easter break," writes Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.
"I would serve it warm with vanilla ice cream and some caramel or fudge sauce. The fresh ginger gives it a lovely flavour, and there are just enough pears sitting on top to add interest. Pear cake par excellence"
118gr unsalted butter
200gr sugar
3 large free range egg
1 tsp. baking powder
¼ tsp. salt
60gr peeled & freshly grated or finely chopped ginger
1 tsp. orange essence
180gr plain flour
122gr Greek yogurt
2 to 3 ripe pears cored and thinly sliced
- Pre-heat oven to 175C.
- Line the base of a 9-inch spring form tin with parchment paper and butter the sides.
- Sieve together all the dry ingredients.
- Using the spade attachment in an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy.
- Add the ginger and orange essence and mix in well.
- Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.
- Be sure to scrape the bowl and beater down occasionally.
- Next, add half of the dry ingredients, mixing on low speed.
- Followed by half of the Greek yogurt.
- And repeat.
- Spread the batter into the prepared tin.
- Arrange the pear slices on top. Gently layering them into the top of the batter.
- Bake until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean, approximately 40 minutes.
- Allow to cool for 10 to 15 minutes before releasing from the tin.
- Allow to cool on a wire rack.
- Serve warm or heat gently from cool.
- Serve with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce
200gr granulated sugar
90gr butter
120 ml cream
½ tsp sea salt (maldon is perfect)
- Heat the granulated sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly with a high heat rubber spatula or wooden spoon.
- The sugar will form clumps and eventually melt into a thick brown, amber-coloured liquid as you continue to stir.
- Once sugar is completely melted, and caramel in colour, immediately add the butter.
- Be careful at this step because the caramel will bubble rapidly when the butter is added.
- Stir the butter into the caramel until it is completely melted, about 2-3 minutes.
- Very slowly, drizzle in half a cup of heavy cream while stirring. Since the heavy cream is colder than the caramel, the mixture will rapidly bubble and/or splatter when added.
- Allow the mixture to boil for 1 minute. It will rise in the pan as it boils.
- Remove from heat and stir in 1 teaspoon of salt. Allow to cool a little before using.
- Make ahead tip: You can make this caramel in advance. Make sure it is covered tightly and store it for up to two weeks in the refrigerator.
- Warm the caramel up for a few seconds before using in a recipe.