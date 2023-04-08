Recipe: Ginger and Pear Cake

"This is a very simple, nice cake and easy to make for anyone with time on their hands over the Easter break," writes Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"I would serve it warm with vanilla ice cream and some caramel or fudge sauce. The fresh ginger gives it a lovely flavour, and there are just enough pears sitting on top to add interest. Pear cake par excellence"

Ginger and Pear Cake

Ingredients

118gr unsalted butter

200gr sugar

3 large free range egg

1 tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. salt

60gr peeled & freshly grated or finely chopped ginger

1 tsp. orange essence

180gr plain flour

122gr Greek yogurt

2 to 3 ripe pears cored and thinly sliced

Method:

Pre-heat oven to 175C.

Line the base of a 9-inch spring form tin with parchment paper and butter the sides.

Sieve together all the dry ingredients.

Using the spade attachment in an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy.

Add the ginger and orange essence and mix in well.

Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Be sure to scrape the bowl and beater down occasionally.

Next, add half of the dry ingredients, mixing on low speed.

Followed by half of the Greek yogurt.

And repeat.

Spread the batter into the prepared tin.

Arrange the pear slices on top. Gently layering them into the top of the batter.

Bake until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean, approximately 40 minutes.

Allow to cool for 10 to 15 minutes before releasing from the tin.

Allow to cool on a wire rack.

Serve warm or heat gently from cool.

Serve with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce

Salted Caramel Sauce

Ingredients

200gr granulated sugar

90gr butter

120 ml cream

½ tsp sea salt (maldon is perfect)

Method: