Recipe: Sticky, Zingy Lemon Cake with Blackberry

"This is one of the most surprising cakes ever, when I made it I didn’t know quite what to expect," said Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"But the result is delightful, a lovely soft, dense base topped with sticky, zingy moist lemon. Gorgeous just like that, although it looks better topped with a fruit paste or fresh fruit. I used thickened blackberry puree, which I like for a change."

Lemon Cake Mix

Ingredients

110gr butter

150gr sugar

1 large free-range egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

Zest of 2 lemons

25ml lemon juice

165gr cream flour

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

Lemon Cream

Ingredients

170gr full fat cream cheese

240gr Icing sugar

1 large free-range egg

Zest of 1 lemon

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 175C.

Grease the sides of a 9in spring form tin and line the base with a disk of parchment paper.

Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, and using the spade attachment, beat the butter and sugar.

Add the egg, vanilla and lemon zest and beat them in.

Add the dry ingredients and mix in until smooth.

Spread the batter evenly over the base of the tin.

Next prepare the lemon cream.

Beat the cream cheese to soften it.

Slowly add the icing sugar, and then add the egg and lemon zest.

Pour the cream cheese mixture over the base to fill the centre area, then spread gently towards the sides.

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, the top will be golden and set.

Allow to cool then refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours before topping.

Blackberry Paste

Ingredients

350gr blackberries

50gr sugar

Method: