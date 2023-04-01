Recipe: Sticky, Zingy Lemon Cake with Blackberry

"This is one of the most surprising cakes ever, when I made it I didn’t know quite what to expect," said Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.
"But the result is delightful, a lovely soft, dense base topped with sticky, zingy moist lemon. Gorgeous just like that, although it looks better topped with a fruit paste or fresh fruit. I used thickened blackberry puree, which I like for a change."
110gr butter
150gr sugar
1 large free-range egg
1 tsp vanilla extract
Zest of 2 lemons
25ml lemon juice
165gr cream flour
1 tsp baking powder
¼ tsp salt
Lemon Cream
170gr full fat cream cheese
240gr Icing sugar
1 large free-range egg
Zest of 1 lemon
- Pre-heat the oven to 175C.
- Grease the sides of a 9in spring form tin and line the base with a disk of parchment paper.
- Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt.
- In the bowl of an electric mixer, and using the spade attachment, beat the butter and sugar.
- Add the egg, vanilla and lemon zest and beat them in.
- Add the dry ingredients and mix in until smooth.
- Spread the batter evenly over the base of the tin.
- Next prepare the lemon cream.
- Beat the cream cheese to soften it.
- Slowly add the icing sugar, and then add the egg and lemon zest.
- Pour the cream cheese mixture over the base to fill the centre area, then spread gently towards the sides.
- Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, the top will be golden and set.
- Allow to cool then refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours before topping.
350gr blackberries
50gr sugar
- Cook until tender and the sugar has dissolved, puree and pass.
- Return to the heat and cook with 2 teaspoons of corn flour until thickened.
- Allow to cool to room temperature before spreading on top of the cake.
- Then allow to cool and set before serving.