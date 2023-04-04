KidzZone Quiz (under 8s): Be in with a chance of winning a toy shop voucher

Ronan Leonard is back with a special Easter Quiz. Today we publish our quiz for the younger age group - Under 8s.
Keep an eye out during the week for the older age group. There is a 30 euro voucher for a toy shop up for grabs in each age category.
