6 homes on Cork's southside on sale for under €300k

WHETHER it’s working or studying in one of the colleges or hospitals, or a love for city life and all the entertainment and convenience that offers, the southside of Cork city is a desirable place to live.

I scoured for six properties in the area in the price range of €200,000-300,000 and came up with three-bed family homes, modern living apartments, and a do-er upper for those with a designer’s eye for renovation.

14 Holly House, Garrane Darra, Wilton.

1. 14, Holly House, Garrane Darra, Wilton, €250,000

First up, a two-bedroom and two-bathroom apartment. I’ve chosen this over others for one very good reason. Size. It is laid out over 86m2 which is the same size as many a two-bed terrace.

There is a B3 BER rating attached to the property, allowing for reduced heating costs, and there is a parking space with it.

The fittings and fixtures are of excellent quality. The rooms are bright and spacious and I love the fireplace which will add a homely and comforting feel to the winter months.

The management company is ERA Downey McCarthy which means you have someone at the end of a phone locally. You are walking distance to Wilton shopping centre and CUH.

The No.14 or No.8 bring you into the city centre in minutes.

The previous and only owner has maintained the property lovingly and the lay-out of the grounds incorporates perfectly maintained green areas with shrubs and spotlessly clean pathways.

There is a small storage area, vital for hiding the unsightly hoover and ironing board. There is a bath in one of the large bathrooms, which is a huge plus.

There are security cameras on the grounds for peace of mind and even the fire escapes are attractive!.

In short, this apartment complex ticks every box.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/apartment-14-holly-house-garrane-darra-wilton-co-cork/4591815 - contact Michael Downey at ERA on 021-4905000 for more information.

34, Inchera Lawn, Mahon, across from Nagle community college.

2. 34, Inchera Lawn, Mahon, €220,000

This three-bedroom mid-terraced home has one bathroom and has a BER of D1.

It is only a 4-minute walk from Mahon Point shopping centre and walking distance from schools and the many companies dotted along the Mahon link Road, Skehard and Boreenmanna Road.

There is room for two cars at the front of the house and the back garden is private and just calling to be landscaped. Maybe a patio or raised decking? The rooms are bright and waiting to be decorated.

What I love about this home is the communal green area in front of the house, it’s huge! There are football nets and other sporting paraphernalia already there.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/terraced-house-34-inchera-lawn-mahon-mahon-co-cork/4519659 contact Mark Gosling on 021-4270007 for more details about this property.

Ballinure cottages with granny flat and site adjacent.

3. 14, Ballinure Cottages, Blackrock, €245,000

One for those that want a project, this has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The 107m2 property caught my eye because not only is there a granny flat attached, there is also a plot of land adjacent that is also on the market, for €100,000.

In need of renovation, this house could be easily put back to being a three-bed, or the granny flat could remain and be used as a separate home for a family member, or as a rental option, giving an added income.

The house is on a large corner plot and is walking distance of all the amenities in Mahon and Blackrock. This could be a lovely home with some effort and will surely be a worthy project for the right person.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-14-ballinure-cottages-blackrock-mahon-co-cork/3920908 - contact Jim Coughlan on 087-2639192 for more details.

20, Westbury Grove, back from Sarsfield Road, two minutes walk to a bus stop.

4. 20 Westbury Grove, Wilton, €295,000

With four bedrooms and two bathrooms, this extends over 120m2, and is a fine family home in a lovely quiet area.

Bright and airy, the decoration is modern, and the palate is clean and fresh. The rooms are a great size and the bedrooms have integrated wardrobes. The kitchen is bright, modern and inviting. I love the banister and glass doors spreading natural light into each room.

This ticks every box if considering what a family needs, whether that’s the laundry room, a home office, attic space and lots of storage.

It has a BER of B3 and is ready to move into immediately.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/terraced-house-20-westbury-grove-wilton-co-cork/4044448 - contact the Auctioneera office on 021-2040162 for more details.

5. 2, Glenside, Grange, Douglas, €295,000 (Pictured above in main photo)

This 5-bedroom and 2-bathroom family home in the outskirts of the city is quite unique, and at 147m, the rooms aren’t shoe boxes either!

The house is in the Pinecroft area and directly across from Supervalu.

This well established and well-maintained estate is close to all the amenities of Douglas and minutes form the city centre on the 206 bus.

The living room is massive and the little sunroom beside it , currently used as a play area, could be an office, dining or reading room.

The layout of the home could be easily redesigned, for example the master bedroom is 22ft long by 8ft wide. Maybe a walk-in wardrobe could be added. Perhaps the downstairs bedroom next to the utility could be converted into an en suite bedroom with separate doorway. The possibilities are endless.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/semi-detached-house-2-glenside-grange-douglas-co-cork/4628206 - for more details and to arrange a viewing call Garry O Donnell at ERA on 087-7522244.

27, Capwell, Turners Cross.

6. Capwell, Turners Cross, Cork city, €266,000

This three-bedroom , two-bathroom home within walking distance of the city centre has made this list because of the work that has already been done to it, meaning you can move in immediately.

The house has been re-floored and re-tiled along with rewiring and replumbing.

There is a beautiful fire surround in the sitting room, and a new PVC door to the back garden, which has been laid out to include a patio area, green area and shed.

The previous owner has turned this terraced house into a warm and inviting modern home without destroying the charm of its lineage.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/townhouse-27-capwell-road-cork-city-co-cork/4624483 - for more details or to arrange a viewing contact Terrence O Leary on 087-2488797.