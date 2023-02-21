6 great homes on sale now in Cork northside

WHETHER it’s the hustle and bustle of Blackpool shopping centre, a walk up the hills and lanes to take in the spectacular views over the rooftops, or a day at the Shandon Historic Quarter, the Northside has plenty to offer, and all within walking distance of the city centre.

So, with my budget of between €200,000 and €300,000, I went to see what properties were available there - here are six for you to ponder.

1, Friary Place in Shandon has a guide price of €275,000, see No.1

1. 1, Friary Place, Shandon, €275,000

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom terraced house is on the site of the Dominican Friary.

Location, Location, Location! Oh, and some history.

I fell in love with this little house. It sits on a cul de sac behind wrought iron gates so you and your neighbours have some privacy.

Your car will easily fit in front of the house, which boasts a side entrance to a large back garden that would allow for expansion if needed.

The house was fully restored three years ago. Everything from the new roof to the new floors were seen to, so this really is one you can move into immediately.

The attention to detail is evident in every room, but the location is what makes this a wise purchase. On the doorstep are Shandon bells, the Firkin Crane centre, St Mary and Ann’s Cathedral, the Butter museum, and Shandon art studio. You really are in the thick of it here. And all a stone’s throw from the city centre.

Might you be the next custodian?

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/end-of-terrace-house-1-old-friary-place-shandon-street-cork-city-co-cork/4603436 - a viewing can be booked with Dan Howard at 021 4248654.

Ballincrokig in Dublin Hill is for sale at €235,000, see N0.2

2. Ballincrokig, Dublin Hill, €235,000

A gem with buckets of potential at the top of Dublin Hill, this is a detached bungalow with three bedrooms and one bathroom, and is an ideal buy for a family or anyone with an eye for gardening.

Whether it’s a trampoline or a greenhouse you wish to put in the garden, you will have plenty of room for it. Even though you are in the city, this has a countryside feel.

The neighbouring homes are beautifully kept with mature trees and lovely drives.

This property has room around the back for the car so privacy and security are offered. The wrought iron gates could be exchanged for electric, adding convenience. The next owner may consider adding insulation to improve the BER of G.

https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/ballincrokig-dublin-hill-cork-co-cork/4665698 - for more details contact Kevin Condon at DNG on 021/4821788.

114, Kilbarry Place in Farranree is on the market for €220,000, see No.3

3. 114 Kilbarry Place, Farranree, €220,000

This three-bedroom and one-bathroom terraced is a lovely little house up the hill from Blackpool shopping centre and across from the post office. It couldn’t be more convenient and I found the lane to be clean and quiet with lovely, chatty neighbours.

Both the exterior and the interior are beautifully presented with a warm pallet and modern bright kitchen.

The back garden offers plenty of space and privacy and, with off street parking, this home really ticks every box. It has a BER rating of C2.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/terraced-house-114-kilbarry-place-farranree-farranree-co-cork-t23n7d7/4599814 - to arrange a viewing contact Terry Hayes at Barry auctioneers on 087 7605522.

4. 34, Ballyhooly Road, €235,000

With two bedrooms and one bathroom, this terrace property was built in 1890 but has been fully restored and refurbished in recent years to create a lovely home.

Within walking distance of primary and secondary schools and the city centre, it offers convenience and a city lifestyle at a reasonable price.

The central beam in the lounge, along with the arched feature window and glass panelled doors, tell of the owners’ eye for attractive detail. Whether for a couple, a first time buyer or perhaps a bachelorette looking forward to sitting in the back garden suntrap with a glass of wine, this house is both stylish and conveniently situated.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/terraced-house-34-ballyhooly-road-cork-city-co-cork/3800753 - contact Trish stokes on 086/2482737 for more.

66 Fairhill Drive is an end of terrace for sale at €265,000. See No.5

5. 66 Fairhill Drive, Fairhill, €265,000

This is a three-bedroom and one-bathroom end of terrace situated on a quiet cul de sac and near local schools. It is ready for a family to move into.

If you like sport, Na Piarsaigh hurling and football club is just around the corner.

The seller is clearly a gardener and the attention to detail follows through the whole house. I love the décor, warm and inviting, while the muted tones add a calm feeling.

The prize is the private secluded back garden. This split level lay-out is so pretty and well thought out.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/semi-detached-house-fairview-66-fairhill-drive-fairhill-co-cork-t23h2r7/4598747 - for more details, contact Niall Cahalane on 086 2521099.

21 Lansdowne Court is a gem in The Glen - up for €240,000. See No.6

6. 21 Lansdowne Court, The Glen, €240,000

A gem in the Glen! This is a three-bedroom and two-bathroom family home, and I love this area - just across from the historic Suttons and Roches Buildings, and in one of the many little lanes in this part of the city.

At 104m², this is a fine-sized family home. I found the area to be spotlessly clean and all the houses were very well maintained.

The communal green area has well established trees and the neighbours were lovely and chatty. The rooms are a fine size and the attic conversion is an excellent addition. And as for the view from the decking, it has to be seen to be believed!

The next owner may consider an upgrade to the insulation to bring the BER up from G, but other than that, the house is ready to move into.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/terraced-house-san-antoine-21-lansdowne-court-cork-city-co-cork/4094900 - for more details, contact Michael McKenna on 021/4279368.