Homes on sale right now in North Cork town - for €140,000 and upwards

THERE was some good news for the North Cork town of Mitchelstown recently, as it was announced that an upgrade to the existing sewage filtering system will enable servicing to 100 more houses.

Planning for a new treatment plant will hopefully be fast-tracked through planning by Cork County Council.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Frank O’Flynn tells me that the new treatment plant will stop the rot for a town that has seen some housing projects put on hold in recent times.

The latest phase of building will see 100 houses - 50 social and 50 affordable properties - coming to the area, which is welcome news to the North Cork town.

Meanwhile, the recent RTÉ show DIY SOS filmed in Mitchelstown reminded us about some of the beautiful Georgian architecture in the town, which also has stunning views of the Galtee mountains.

In the meantime, for those wishing to buy now, there is some excellent value to be found in Mitchelstown and the surrounding areas. I picked out a handful of properties.

21, O’ Neill- Crowley Terrace is up for €140,000 and has three bedrooms.

1. 21, O’ Neill- Crowley Terrace, €140,000

This is a three-bedroom, one-bathroom terraced house in a lovely quiet area.

The house is walking distance of town and has the benefit of a large garden at the back. The rooms are bright and even though the house needs modernising the potential is there to make it a lovely home.

Note. The website indicated the house is for owner occupier only. This is part of the stipulation on council houses built in the 1950s. As the property has been in the same family since it was built, the stipulation remains

See https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/terraced-house-21-oneill-crowley-terrace-mitchelstown-co-cork/4548725 - contact Aiden at JJ O Briens for more details on 025/24274.

2. 10, Abbeyview, Mitchelstown, €260,000

A lovely bungalow, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom property is again walking distance from town, and I found the area to be lovely and quiet.

Abbeyview is for sale at €260,000 and is a lovely bungalow with three bedrooms.

The surrounding houses are all very well maintained with mature trees and well-kept gardens.

Everything you need in a family home comes with this property. The back garden is beautifully laid out and offers privacy and the garage is a handy addition.

There is room for at least three cars at the front, and I found all the rooms to be bright, with large windows leaving sunlight in all day.

At over 1000 sq ft, this is a lovely family home at a good price. An insulation upgrade might be considered by the next owner, to bring the BER up from E1.

See https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/10-abbeyview-mitchelstown-cork/4669080 - contact Aiden at JJ O Briens at 025/24274 for more details.

Ballinwillin is for sale at €295,000 and has four bedrooms.

3. Ballinwillin, Mitchelstown, €295,000

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom comes with a BER of C2 and underfloor heating in the kitchen.

The price has been reduced from €320,000 and this will surely draw interest from those seeking to settle in the area.

This home is walking distance from the town centre and only minutes from the motorway, making both Cork and Tipperary a short drive away.

This is a lovely and bright family home ready to move into. The beauty about this property for me is the huge garden accessed by a secure gate. There is a patio area for barbecues, a choice of two sheds for bicycles and all your other storage needs, and a large green area for play.

See https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/2-ballinwillin-mitchelstown-cork/4648854 - contact Aiden at JJ O Brien on 025/24274 for more details.

Curraghgalla is for sale at €195,000.

4. Curraghgalla, €195,000

A diamond in the rough. My special find this week is a three-bedroom and one-bathroom deceptive detached bungalow.

It took just seven minutes to drive from the centre of Mitchelstown to this property at Curraghgalla.

This property comes with more than half an acre of land and is within walking distance of the local church and primary school.

The property comes with outbuildings and sheds and a large lawn, but the prize is the interior design. This home has been lovingly refurbished by the current owners and is ready to move into immediately.

This house is definitely worth considering if a pretty home within a rural and yet convenient setting is what you are looking for.

This home could be the ideal first time buyer’s purchase, or maybe an investment for Airbnb.

See https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-curraghgalla-mitchelstown-co-cork/4512238 contact Michael Dorgan for more details on 025/85700.

Nos 1, 2 and 3, Marian Court are an investment opportunity of five or six bedroom houses

5. Nos 1, 2 and 3, Marian Court

These are on the market with local auctioneer Michael Dorgan as investment properties.

Number 1 is a five-bedroom, five-bathroom town house, while numbers 2 and 3 have six bedrooms and six bathrooms each.

These houses were recently fully refurbished and come to the market as investment properties or perhaps for B&B.

The houses are on the main square in the heart of the town.

Whether working locally, or in Cork, Cahir or Clonmel, the motorway is only five minutes drive away.

In the current market, the estate agents tells me that the five-bedroom property would bring in €2,000 per month while the six-bedroom houses would bring in €2,500 per calendar month.

Two of the properties are currently vacant and the third will be vacant within the next few weeks.

Contact Michael Dorgan for more details or to arrange a viewing on 025/85700. www.michaeldorgan.ie