WE have had a spate of Cork women on First Dates Ireland of late, and another pops up on RTÉ2 on Thursday at 9.30pm in the shape of Aoife, 31.

She has decided this is her ‘year of yes’, but when Lukas, aged 37, of Tipperary, arrives at the restaurant minus his voice, straight from Tomorrowland music festival, will he get the silent treatment?

Plus, Kildare magician Shane, aged 23, fears his hobby might give Wicklow student Brianna, aged 20, the ick, and Áine, aged 31, from Offaly dates Dillon, aged 34, from Dublin, who’s looking for an adventurer. Hopefully she won’t just get up and go.