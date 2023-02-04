Recipe: Double Chocolate Mousse Cake with Cocoa Nibs

"This double chocolate mousse is so pretty, it tastes delicious and it is easy to make - a chocolate lover’s dream, especially with the brownie base," said Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"I added the cocoa nibs last minute but love the rich, dark flavour burst they provide. It would be perfect as a birthday cake and cuts well for a large group. It will also keep well for two to three days if refrigerated. Or you could make a mini version for Valentine’s Day."

Double Chocolate Mousse Cake with Cocoa Nibs

Brownie Base

Ingredients

50g butter (cut in small dice and leave at room temperature)

100gr dark chocolate drops - 50-60 choc drops

2 free-range eggs

120gr caster sugar

1 tsp. vanilla essence

40gr Doves farm gluten free white flour

14gr cocoa powder

50gr white choc drops (or bar cut in pieces)

50gr dark or milk chocolate drops (or bar cut in pieces)

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 170C.

Line the base of a 9in spring form tin with parchment paper.

Place the butter in a small heat-proof bowl - stainless steel or Pyrex, melt over a Bain Marie of water then add the 150g dark chocolate drops - continue to melt.

Be careful not to overheat - you just want it to melt to room temperature.

Carefully whisk together the flour and cocoa powder.

In a separate bowl, gently whisk the eggs, sugar and vanilla.

Add the melted chocolate, to the egg mixture, and whisk to combine.

Sift on the cocoa and flour and carefully mix in.

Fold in chocolate drops.

Carefully level the mixture, ensuring it goes fully into the corners.

Place in the centre of the oven - cook for about 18 minutes then check - it should be just set. It will be risen gently around the edges and seem set in the centre, but may still be a bit moist - be brave don’t overcook it.

Once removed from the oven, allow to cool completely before making the dark chocolate mousse.

Dark Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients

135gr 55% chocolate drops

120gr pouring cream

262gr whipped cream

1 ½ leaves Gelatine

Method:

Soak the gelatin in cold water.

Boil the cream, lift the gelatin out of the water and squeeze away the excess water, add soaked gelatin to the boiled cream and stir until dissolved.

Pour the cream mixture on to the chocolate (allow to sit for 2-3 minutes) then stir until smooth and melted. If it doesn’t melt completely, place the bowl over a pot of barely trembling water to heat a little.

Allow the chocolate to cool until it is nearly set.

Remember to stir occasionally using spatula.

Meanwhile, whip remaining cream to soft peaks.

When chocolate mixture is nearly set, fold in whipped cream and pour onto brownie base.

Using a smell step spatula, smooth over to create an even layer then place in the fridge to set.

At this stage, you can start the next white chocolate layer.

Method:

Soak the gelatin in cold water.

Boil the cream, lift the gelatin out of the water and squeeze away the excess water, add soaked gelatin to the boiled cream and stir until dissolved.

Pour cream mixture onto the chocolate (allow to sit for 2-3 minutes) then stir until smooth and melted. If it doesn’t melt completely place the bowl over a pot of barely trembling water to heat a little.

Allow the chocolate to cool until it is nearly set. Remember to stir occasionally using spatula.

Meanwhile whip, remaining cream to soft peaks.

When chocolate mixture is nearly set, fold in whipped cream and scrape onto the biscuit base.

Smooth over to create an even layer then place in the fridge to set.

Refrigerate for at lest 2 hours to allow to set.

Chocolate Ganache

Ingredients

120ml cup cream

112ml 55% Chocolate drops

15-20gr cocoa nibs

Method:

Place the chocolate drops in a Pyrex or metal bowl. Set aside. In a small saucepan, bring the cream to a bare simmer.

Pour over the chopped chocolate. Let it stand for 1 minute, then stir until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth.

Allow the ganache to cool and thicken slightly for 10 minutes, while remaining pourable.

Pour over the white chocolate mousse layer and smooth. If you wish you could remove from the tin when nearly set and allow the ganache to drip over the sides. Allow to set.

Decorate sides with a scattering of cocoa nibs.