Recipe: Raspberry and Lemon Shortbread Meringue Fingers

"Yum, yum, yum, an easy and delicious treat using simple ingredients you most likely have in the press," says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"The base is crisp, coated with sweet raspberry jam and sharp, slightly sour lemon curd, it is then topped with marshmallow meringue and coconut and almond. It creates a delicious sweet and sour crisp and cream slice that is still light."

Raspberry and Lemon Shortbread Meringue Fingers

Crust

Ingredients

155gr cream flour

50gr sugar

25gr Icing sugar

¼ tsp. fine sea salt

142 gr cold unsalted butter

Filling

100gr raspberry jam

60 to 100gr lemon curd (home made or shop bought)

Meringue

2 egg whites

80gr sugar

Tiny pinch of cream of tartar

20gr Broken shaved coconut

10gr flaked almonds

Method:

Preheat the oven to 165C.

Line a 9inch square tin with a sheet of parchment paper, allow the paper to hang over the sides of the tin to help lift out the bars once finished.

To make the base, put all the crust ingredients for the base in a food processor and pulse to cut the butter into the flour.

It will initially look like breadcrumbs, and then the mixture will start to come together.

Next using your hands just press the dough evenly onto the base of the tin.

Press well down into all the corners and sides then bake until it is golden brown all over (30 to 40 minutes).

Allow to cool before spreading with a thin layer of jam.

Next pipe lines of lemon curd evenly over the jam or dollop teaspoons evenly over the jam.

Meringue

Turn the oven up to 180C.

In the bowl of an electric mixer whisk egg whites and cream of tartar on medium-high speed for about one minute, when soft and fluffy start adding the one sugar a spoon at a time until all the sugar is gone, continue to whisk until glossy, stiff peaks form, about two to three minutes.

Fold tin the 10gr of broken coconut into the mixture meringue.

Using a step palette knife spread meringue evenly the curd and jam and sprinkle with the remaining coconut and flaked almond.

Bake for 10 to 15 minutes until firm and golden.

Once baked remove from the oven and allow to cool fully before slicing with a clean sharp knife.

Cut into fingers or squares.