My Weekend: Excited for festival celebrating Ireland's young orchestral talents

Tell us about yourself?

I’m a Kerry native but I’ve lived in Cork since 2014, so I consider myself an honorary Corkonian by now. I moved here to study English in UCC. Since graduating, I’ve worked in marketing and communications for Cork-based festivals and arts organisations.

I’m currently the Marketing and Communications Officer for Irish Association of Youth Orchestras who are based here in Cork city. It has been exciting getting to work on our upcoming Festival of Youth Orchestras which takes place on February 11 in the National Concert Hall in Dublin. It will be a day-long celebration of Ireland’s talented young musicians and the orchestra community.

Ideal way to spend Friday nights?

Definitely at home relaxing, either reading or watching a movie.

Lie in or up with the lark – which is it for you?

I wish it was up with the lark but it’s certainly more lie in. Although with the Festival of Youth Orchestras approaching, there will be more early starts. Especially on the big day on February 11!

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

Usually not! I do occasionally attend work-related events like concerts outside of regular working hours. However, this month I will be working at the 27th Festival of Youth Orchestras for the weekend.

If money was no object where would you head to on a weekend City break and who would you bring?

Paris, which is perhaps a cliché! I would bring my boyfriend and we would visit all the art galleries like the Musée de l’Orangerie and the Petit Palais.

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

Definitely West Cork. Have been on a bit of a mission since the pandemic began to explore as much local history and heritage as possible. Lately I’ve been enjoying walks in and around Innishannon.

The Irish Association of Youth Orchestras (IAYO) returns to the National Concert Hall on Saturday, February 11, for their Annual Festival of Youth Orchestras. Picture: Marc O'Sullivan

Do you catch up with friends / family at the weekend?

I try to! I often attend concerts or exhibitions with friends or my older siblings at weekends. Recently, I went to see Lisa O’Neill playing at the National Concert Hall in Dublin with my brother. I also have family abroad, so sometimes we will video call at weekend.

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

Yes! I love all things film, music and art. Working for IAYO has made me appreciate Cork’s music scene a lot more, especially all the hard work of young musicians, composers and conductors. Cork is fortunate to have a very vibrant cultural scene, lately I’ve attended multiple new exhibitions including ones at Crane Visual and The Lord Mayor’s Pavilion, movies at Triskel, and I’m looking forward to the Ortús Chamber Music Festival this month.

Entertain or be entertained? If it is the latter, do you have a signature dish?

I love to entertain! My favourite recipe is a roasted red pepper pasta from the Minimalist Baker blog, it is vegetarian and a very easy but very tasty recipe.

We have so many places to eat out in Cork — where are your spots for coffee / lunch / special meal?

Huge fan of Izz Café for delicious Palestinian food. Love Myo as a place to read and drink coffee, there’s always a lovely atmosphere and often live music or poetry.

Sunday night comes around too fast, how do you normally spend it?

Doing a little ‘reset’ for the week ahead. I like having a slow Sunday, where I read, meal plan for the week ahead and maybe do some yoga.

What time does your alarm clock go off Monday morning?

8am, luckily I live within a few minutes walk to my workplace, so I don’t have to be up too early!

Anything else you are up to right now?

Busy preparing for IAYO’s 27th Festival of Youth Orchestras which takes place on Saturday, February 11. Over 400 young musicians, including three Cork orchestras (Junior Cork Youth Orchestra, Musica Fusion Community Orchestra and Cork ETB Youth Orchestra) will be performing. It’s amazing to see the hard work of all these young musicians come to fruition. I’m also excited for the premiere of the piece ‘Through the Ages’ which was composed by Sophie Butler, an up and coming Cork composer and will be performed by Musica Fusion Community Orchestra from Charleville. Sophie and her mother Susie will also be conducting on the day! As well as our Festival, I am also busy working on our upcoming workshops and courses for young people which take place during the summer.