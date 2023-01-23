Six properties on sale now in charming and vibrant West Cork town

THE beautiful town of Clonakilty in the heart of West Cork has so much going for it for potential property buyers.

The first autism-friendly town in the country, it was named Ireland’s tidiest small town in 2022, and has gorgeous, colourful shops, fine restaurants, and a world of things to see and do nearby.

In your doorstep are Inchydoney beach, the miniature railway village, a cinema, family adventure centre, Owenahincha beach or Castlefreke walk, the Michael Collins Centre or surfing on Long strand.

Clonakilty is a vibrant town with a village feel among its 5,300 residents.

All of this is probably why there are so few houses available to buy there at the moment.

Local estate agents tell me there has been huge interest in the area in recent months and many properties on their books went sale agreed just before Christmas.

However, there are still houses on sale, and I’ve chosen six here - for first time buyers, retirement homes, medium-sized family houses and large homes on the outskirts of town.

1. Tullig, Ballinascarthy, Clonakilty, €265,000

This quant refurbished cottage has three bedrooms and a bathroom, and the bungalow is ready to move into.

The main road is a stone’s throw away yet the area is quiet and has a rural feel. The current owners have added a gorgeous conservatory and patio area where you can sit and enjoy the countryside view.

The rooms are bright and airy and the owners made use of every inch to make it warm and welcoming. There is currently one offer on it.

The BER is E1, so perhaps insulating would be a good investment for the next owner.

https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/tullig-ballinascarthy-clonakilty-west-cork/4662492 - contact Martin Kelleher on 023/ 8859111 for more details.

36, Assumption Place, is for sale at €230,000 and has three bedrooms and a bathroom.

2. 36, Assumption Place, €230,000

A first time buyer;s dream, the has three bedrooms and a bathroom, and is in a well-established estate within walking distance of the town centre - in fact, it took me only two minutes to walk to the Main Street. The area is quiet and well maintained.

The house has double-glazed windows but again, the next owners might consider insulating to bring up the current BER of E2.

The back garden is huge, perfect for a play area or even an extension if required. The rooms, although in need of modernising, are bright and inviting. This house has buckets of potential.

https://www.sherryfitz.ie/buy/house/cork/clonakilty/36-assumption-place - contact Con O’Neill at Sherry Fitzgerald on 023/8833995

5, The Belfry is an end of terrace property on the market for €297,000.

3. 5, The Belfry, €297,000

This end of terrace property has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and is on a high elevation with views over the town and the church spire.

Again, it is walking distance from town and you get quite a lot of house for your money as the property stretches to 116m².

It has been beautifully decorated and the arched windows are a lovely feature. The home feels clean and crisp with a modern interior.

It has the benefit of a utility room and an office if the next owner wishes to work from home.

There is a small patio and private parking, but the lack of a back garden might not suit some.

This is a fine-sized bright home ready to move into.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/end-of-terrace-house-5-the-belfry-clonakilty-co-cork/4535762 - contact Mark Kelly on 023 8854748.

Ceol Na Mara has the most stunning views of Castlefreke and the ocean beyond. For sale at €425,000. See No.4.

4. Ceol Na Mara, Castlefreke, €425,000

This bungalow has the most stunning views of Castlefreke and the ocean beyond. The house is on an elevated site so the views are panoramic over the coastline, and on the windy day I was there the views of the wild coastline were stunning.

The house , with a BER of C3, sits on an acre site and the back of the property has huge potential for expansion. This house could be either a family home of maybe a holiday home for those that like water sports.

The quaint village of Rathbarry is a short walk away and Clonakilty is 10 minutes by car. It took just a few minutes to find myself at the beach where, on a January morning, I had the place to myself.

With four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and good Wi-Fi, this might be the perfect home for those seeking a coastal life. There is a lot of interest in it, but no solid offer as of yet.

https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/ceol-na-mara-kilkern-castlefreke-clonakilty-west-cork/4604520.

Contact Pat Maguire on 087 9617171 to arrange a viewing

5. Tulligee, Clonakilty, €350,000

This comes to the market as the current owners wish to downsize.

Built in the mid-1970s, the house was extended in the ’80s and now has five bedrooms and tewo bathrooms.

The detached home stretches to 147m² and has a high elevation. Its BER rating is D2.

The village of Pike is walking distance away, and the beaches are only three miles away.

This is the perfect family home. It boasts a bright sunroom, a modern large kitchen, a secure garden and large bright rooms. The palate of colours are soft and warm and the home is ready to move into.

Note: It is on the main road which might not suit some.

https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/tulligee-clonakilty-west-cork/1459154 - contact Martin Kelleher on 023/8859111 for more.

Knocknaphinery in The Pike is for sale for €395k, with an option to purchase a large garage behind the property.

6. Knockaphonery, The Pike, Clonakilty, €395,000

This is a very large property with a BER of D2.

It boasts six bedrooms and four bathrooms and it just a four minute drive from Clonakilty.

Sat just behind the Pike Bar, the property stretches to 247m² so it could be a family home, or perhaps the new owners would rent out a room or two for some extra income.

The house is 5km from Clonakilty, 8km from Rosscarbery and a short distance from the coastline and beaches.

The outbuilding and yard behind the property are also for sale, for maybe a deal could be struck if starting a new business is in the cards.

The house sits on half an acre and has buckets of potential.

https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/knockaphonery-the-pike-clonakilty-west-cork/4598300 - contact Martin Kelleher for more details on 023/8859111.