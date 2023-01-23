Six properties on sale now in charming and vibrant West Cork town

https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/tullig-ballinascarthy-clonakilty-west-cork/4662492 - contact Martin Kelleher on 023/ 8859111 for more details.
https://www.sherryfitz.ie/buy/house/cork/clonakilty/36-assumption-place - contact Con O’Neill at Sherry Fitzgerald on 023/8833995
https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/end-of-terrace-house-5-the-belfry-clonakilty-co-cork/4535762 - contact Mark Kelly on 023 8854748.
https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/ceol-na-mara-kilkern-castlefreke-clonakilty-west-cork/4604520.
Contact Pat Maguire on 087 9617171 to arrange a viewing
https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/tulligee-clonakilty-west-cork/1459154 - contact Martin Kelleher on 023/8859111 for more.
6. Knockaphonery, The Pike, Clonakilty, €395,000
https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/knockaphonery-the-pike-clonakilty-west-cork/4598300 - contact Martin Kelleher for more details on 023/8859111.