My Weekend: Saturday is market day for me... or else I'm off to the races

I’m Katie, or as some people think my name is Peach. I own Peach Vintage Clothing and Peach Reworked. Peach Vintage Clothing is an online consignment store where I sell clothing for people.

I am always thinking of ideas that will interest me and keep people interested in Peach Vintage.

It is not just a clothes shop. Last year I bought a vintage rice horse box and converted it into a mobile shop, its painted pink so you can’t miss me when I’m at events and markets I added Peach Reworked to the frame last year, it was a welcome addition to the consignment store as I get the chance to create.

I remake clothing from vintage materials and I am loving the process of making items for people that are one off unique and completely different to what you will find on the high street. Check it out at www.instagram/peachreworked.

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night?

Friday is usually my busiest day/night. I work for James Motherway racing in Cloyne in the morning and in the afternoon I am prepping for the Midleton Farmers market for Saturday morning.

A lot of prep work is done behind the scenes to make sure everything looks great for the market.

Lie ins or up with the lark.. which is it for you?

Oh lie ins ....all day long. If the alarm clock never went off I’d still be asleep. I love sleeping.

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

Yes, the weekend is my busiest time. I recently started “A Little Local Fair” in Ar Poc Ar Buile Pub, Ballinrostig, that runs once every month on Thursdays, I do markets on Saturdays and when horses are running I am off to the races.

One of Katie's pieces from Peach Reworked.

If money was no object, where would you head to on a weekend city break? And who would you bring with you?

Anywhere in India, its my favourite country and where I got my inspiration to start Peach Vintage.

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

I live in the most beautiful place in the world. Inch Beach, I don’t have to go far to feel good.

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend?

The best time for my friends and I to meet are during the week when we all seem to have more time.

I’m lucky I have some great friends through markets too, so I get to see them on Saturdays or if I’m around the country with vintage fairs I catch up.

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

Since moving to Inch a few years ago I have become way more relaxed when it comes to hobbies. I like to swim in the sea. I played a lot of GAA “back in the day” now I’m enjoying the quiet.

Entertain or be entertained? If it’s the latter do you have a signature dish?

I love to make people laugh/smile. I get so much back from people messaging me on the page to say when they say my post cheered them up. I love that. If I was to cook for them.. I would also make people laugh. Cooking is not my forte.

We have so many places to eat out in Cork - where are your go to spots for coffee/ lunch/ special meal?

We are spoilt in East Cork. Cush in Ballycotton is my favourite restaurant. I have a few spots for coffee .... Harveys coffee in Midleton Farmers market. Kennedys on the Green to great coffee and Rostellan Farm down the road from me is a fab spot to meet and chat with friends over coffee.

Katie Sloane of Peach Vintage Clothing and Peach Reworked.

Sunday night comes around too fast.. how do you normally spend it?

This time of year... I like to sit on the couch with my boyfriend with a glass of red and a Lidl cheeseboard.

What time does your alarm clock go off on Monday morning?

Ah Mondays... a day of rest. I usually intend on doing nothing on Mondays but it usually turns into an admin day.

Anything else you are up to right now...

You can find me on instagram www.instagram/peach_vintage_clothing where I like to have a laugh and not take life too seriously. I’m at Midleton Farmers Market every Saturday. Keep an eye on social for updates on gigs happening locally in 2023.

You will find all my reworked creations and consignment clothing on www.peachvintageclothing.com

If you want to learn more about selling with me, please contact me on Whatsapp 086 3124868.