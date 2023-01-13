My Weekend: Saturday is market day for me... or else I'm off to the races

I am always thinking of ideas that will interest me and keep people interested in Peach Vintage.
It is not just a clothes shop. Last year I bought a vintage rice horse box and converted it into a mobile shop, its painted pink so you can’t miss me when I’m at events and markets I added Peach Reworked to the frame last year, it was a welcome addition to the consignment store as I get the chance to create.
Friday is usually my busiest day/night. I work for James Motherway racing in Cloyne in the morning and in the afternoon I am prepping for the Midleton Farmers market for Saturday morning.
A lot of prep work is done behind the scenes to make sure everything looks great for the market.
Oh lie ins ....all day long. If the alarm clock never went off I’d still be asleep. I love sleeping.
Yes, the weekend is my busiest time. I recently started “A Little Local Fair” in Ar Poc Ar Buile Pub, Ballinrostig, that runs once every month on Thursdays, I do markets on Saturdays and when horses are running I am off to the races.
Anywhere in India, its my favourite country and where I got my inspiration to start Peach Vintage.
I live in the most beautiful place in the world. Inch Beach, I don’t have to go far to feel good.
The best time for my friends and I to meet are during the week when we all seem to have more time.
Since moving to Inch a few years ago I have become way more relaxed when it comes to hobbies. I like to swim in the sea. I played a lot of GAA “back in the day” now I’m enjoying the quiet.
I love to make people laugh/smile. I get so much back from people messaging me on the page to say when they say my post cheered them up. I love that. If I was to cook for them.. I would also make people laugh. Cooking is not my forte.
We are spoilt in East Cork. Cush in Ballycotton is my favourite restaurant. I have a few spots for coffee .... Harveys coffee in Midleton Farmers market. Kennedys on the Green to great coffee and Rostellan Farm down the road from me is a fab spot to meet and chat with friends over coffee.
This time of year... I like to sit on the couch with my boyfriend with a glass of red and a Lidl cheeseboard.
Ah Mondays... a day of rest. I usually intend on doing nothing on Mondays but it usually turns into an admin day.
You can find me on instagram www.instagram/peach_vintage_clothing where I like to have a laugh and not take life too seriously. I’m at Midleton Farmers Market every Saturday. Keep an eye on social for updates on gigs happening locally in 2023.
You will find all my reworked creations and consignment clothing on www.peachvintageclothing.com
If you want to learn more about selling with me, please contact me on Whatsapp 086 3124868.