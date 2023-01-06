My Weekend: I'm an ocean addict with an eternal wanderlust and spirit of exploration

Tell us a little bit about yourself:

My name is Joleen Cronin. I’m a Crosshaven girl and an ocean addict, with an eternal wanderlust and spirit of exploration. I have a creative eye and for the past 15 years, I have worked as a freelance photographer and visual storyteller. I create photos, videos, podcasts and digital content for clients. My special area of interest in food and hospitality, which I put down to growing up in a pub and always appreciating the people who grow, cook and nourish us.

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night?

These days I’m getting a huge thrill from heading to the beach sauna and a swim on a Friday evening with friends. There are so many amazing mobile saunas after popping up along our coastline. Nearby to me are Fountainstown, Myrtleville, Roberts Cove, Rocky Bay and Oysterhaven and there are many more. In a weird way, the experience is far more satisfying in the colder winter months.

If the wind takes us, we would then go for dinner, drinks and even more catch ups afterwards. We have even started up the SoS whatsapp group… Sports or Sauna, although being honest, it’s more sauna than anything else too strenuous! I find it’s a great start to the weekend and really sets you up in style.

Lie ins or up with the lark.. which is it for you?

I find it hard to drag myself out of a cosy warm bed in the morning. I’m definitely more productive as the day goes on, and it wouldn't be unusual for me to really get work momentum in the evening time.

Joleen, lives in Crosshaven and her family run Cronin's Bar and the new 2PointRoad, cafe.

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

Yes, all the time. As a freelance photographer and creator, it’s hard to say no to work when jobs come your way. Even so, I love what I do, and I work very contentedly, knowing that I have plenty of downtime and room to relax when it's quiet.

If money was no object where would you head to on a weekend city break? And who would you bring with you?

I always like to do new things and enjoy different experiences. Having said that, if money were not an issue, I might take the rocket to the moon and see the world and all its cities from up there. I’d have to bring astronaut Chris Hadfield to be my tour guide for some mind bending exploration and stories for that trip.

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

Yes, I head to the sea for my recharge. I love sailing, swimming, kayaking, and just being on the water really calms me down and resets my nervous systems. Any beach will do, but I love heading for West Cork and Roaring Water Bay for a few nights away.

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend?

Yes, love it. My family and friends are everything to me and without them I’d be lost, ‘cause no one is an island.

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

I adore live music and going to gigs. Live performances are unbeatable for their energy and allows the music come alive in a whole new way.

Entertain or be entertained? If it's the latter do you have a signature dish?

I really like entertaining and get a thrill from a well organised event. I’m a real social person, and put it down to growing up in a pub, so I love being around people and thrive off their energy when they are having a good time.

Joleen is planning a three week trip to Morocco.

We have so many places to eat out in Cork - where are your go to spots for coffee/ lunch/ special meal?

It would be amiss of me not to give a huge shout out to my brother and sister in law, Denis Cronin and Caroline Burgess who have taken over and reopened our family pub Cronins in Crosshaven after an 18 month long closure. Food has always been central to the experience there and now with a new cafe next called 2PointRoad, there are so many great dining options and it’s really, really delicious!

If I’m going further than the 132 steps from my own front door to my favourite local pub, I can’t say enough about Pilgrims in Rosscarbery for a very special and always top class, seasonal menu that is tantilising to the taste buds. I’m booked to go at the end of January and counting down the days!

Sunday night comes around too fast.. how do you normally spend it?

It’s funny how our routines have been turned upside down in the past few years and normal is so varied now it’s hard to tell. I’m glad Sunday music sessions are back in Cronins for a Sunday evening wind down. I’d usually have a relaxing enough evening and get ready for the week ahead.

What time does your alarm clock go off on Monday morning?

8ish. But I am good with the snooze button. So maybe half past.

Anything else you are up to right now...

Pre Covid I was very good at taking long breaks in January when work is quiet. The wanderlust bug hasn’t left me, so I’m going to Morocco for a three week adventure this month. My plan is to do some travelling around so I will be touring from Cassablanca to Marrakesh. I’m looking forward to snake charmers, folk dancers, and street food vendors in the medinas, trekking in the Atlas mountains and camel rides in the Sahara. I’ll pop up some details about my adventures on socials if anyone wants to follow me @joleencronin