Panto's nearly behind us... then it's Spring Season launch time!

It’s the final week of the Everyman panto. We catch up with Sínead Murphy, Head of Marketing at the theatre.

Where were you born?

Cork, like!

Where do you live?

I’m a proud Norrie from Dillons Cross.

Family?

My husband, Phil Neville (not the footballer), Mom, Dad and big sister, Orla.

Best friend?

My St Angela’s College school pal Nicole. We were most frequently to be found down the back of the classroom secretly sharing earphones, with heads nodding along to Train In Vain by The Clash!

Earliest childhood memory?

I have a very early panto memory. I think it was Peter Pan. I must have only been five or six and I shouted out at Captain Hook during a quiet moment of the show. I don’t remember what I said but the audience all laughed. I was mortified!

Person you most admire?

Serena Williams, i.e. the greatest tennis player of all time! She’s such a great role model and I was so lucky to see her and Venus play doubles on Centre Court.

Person who most irritates you?

It’s persons actually! The Ugly Sisters in this year’s Panto, Cinderella. Why do they have to be so mean to Buttons and Cinderella?

Where was your most memorable holiday?

A trip to Nantes in 2019 when Phil finally popped the question. He worked up the courage after we got rained into an Irish pub where they were serving pints of Kilkenny!

Favourite TV programme?

That’s a toss-up between Friends and Frasier. My two most-watched shows, and I will never tire of them.

Favourite radio show?

Movies and Booze on Moncrieff on Newstalk – no better combination and I like to swot up on wine. I believe it improves the taste if you think you know a thing or two!

Your signature dish if cooking?

If I have plenty of time, the Chicken Biryani recipe from the Dishoom cookery book. To do it justice, you’ve got to commit to all the steps involved, but it really pays off to recreate an exact replica of the restaurant quality dish at home.

Favourite restaurant?

Dishoom, slight obsession! Particularly the Kensington branch in London which is an Art Deco extravaganza.

Last book you read?

Meet Me In The Bathroom, by Lizzy Goodman. It’s an account of the early noughties rock and roll scene in New York from The Strokes to Vampire Weekend. It takes me back to my UCC days with every Wednesday spent in Freakscene.

Best book you read?

Almost impossible to answer this question but my top book of 2023 was Open Water by Caleb Azumah Nelson.

I moved back to Cork from London last year and the book left me with a nostalgic feeling for my time there. It’s stunningly written.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

Last download was The Car by Arctic Monkeys. I have tickets to see them in June next year and I for one am liking the new direction they have taken with their two most recent releases!

Favourite song?

Don’t Speak by No Doubt – it’s a ’90s classic and my go to Karaoke song!

One person you’d like to see in concert?

Christine and the Queens – fingers crossed for 2023!

Do you have a pet?

Pets in-law but I consider them part of the family. Indy, a gorgeous Belgian Shephard, and Barrie, a mischievous kitten my brother-in-law rescued during Storm Barra last December!

Morning person or night owl?

Morning person, when I’m up and at it with a yoga session. A good habit I formed during lockdowns!

Your proudest moment?

After working on it for almost six months+ of the year, seeing the panto come to life on stage is always a very proud moment. This year our panto, Cinderella, is bigger and better as we recover from the last two years. It’s such a joy to have children back in the show!

Spendthrift or saver?

Saver who’s been known to splurge every now and again. I can’t resist buying a good quality thing that I know will last, I take after my grandmother in that regard.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

The footpaths. Firstly, for the sake of accessibility, some of the footpaths in Cork are in real need of modernising. Secondly, I wish people would take more pride in their neighbourhood and clean up dog mess and rubbish!

What makes you happy?

Christmas surrounded with family and food.

How would you like to be remembered?

As someone who stands firmly by her beliefs. I’m a philosophy graduate with a strong interest in ethics so you may find me insufferable on some topics.

What else are you up to at the moment?

Well, panto continues till January 15, so myself and the team from CADA and The Everyman will be living and breathing it in the hopes that this will be our most successful year yet! I look forward to surfacing back to the real world in mid-January. Then it’s Spring Season launch time. Phew!

Booking on 021 5501673 or see www.everymancork.com