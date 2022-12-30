My Weekend: There's always a great buzz in the kitchen on Saturdays and Sundays

Tell us a little bit about yourself:
I was born and raised in Farranree, in the northside of the city as part of a large family. I have three brothers and three sisters. I’m currently married to my beautiful wife and together we’re raising three wonderful children.
I have been a chef now for more than 30 years and it is something I have a real passion for since graduating from CIT in 1988. I love exploring different cooking techniques and using the freshest ingredients possible on The Pavilion menu.
My ideal Friday night is relaxing at home, watching some TV with my family.
Oh, I am an early bird for sure. I always preferred the mornings.
The majority of my weekends, I am at work so I would say yes. I never really minded though, there’s always a great buzz on Saturdays and Sundays in the kitchen.
I would love to go to Paris with my loving wife. Paris always was a dream destination for me, the cuisine, the sights, it really has everything to offer.
Garretstown beach is one of my favourite little spots to go for a walk and relax, especially during the summer.
I love playing darts with friends and follow the PDC competitions very closely. I was a huge fan of Phil Taylor whilst he was playing.
I don’t have any one dish that I would call my signature dish. I have been lucky enough to work with some amazing chefs across all different types of menus. For me, it’s about satisfying the customer and always learning new things to bring to the table.
Man Friday in Kinsale is fantastic, great food.
Sunday night, I always try to relax with my family before kicking back into it.
I really am an early bird and my alarm goes off at 5.45am.