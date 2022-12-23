My Weekend: This is my sixth panto!

I now live in Cobh with my husband, Stephen, we met studying graphic design in college. A few years ago he set up his own design and signs company, Grip Visuals.
I’m currently stage manager for the Cork Opera House panto, Sleeping Beauty. This is my sixth panto, last year I was given the opportunity to step up from assistant stage manager.
I studied graphic design in CIT, and I still work in design today. Working in theatre can be quite unpredictable so having another source of income is important. A few years ago the marketing team in Cork Opera House needed someone to cover their designer, and I’ve been working with them ever since.
Pop on a podcast and I could spend a few hours aquascaping, and maintaining the tanks, it really relaxes me. The only problem is, I now have four tanks…