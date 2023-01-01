Neven Maguire’s new six-part TV series hits Irish greenways

IN recent years, Ireland has developed a network of fabulous greenways, ideal for cycling and walking, and little communities have sprung up along them.

In a new six-part series, chef Neven Maguire travels along some of then, and meets more of Ireland’s best food producers and chefs.

In the first episode of Neven’s Greenway Food Trails on RTÉ1 on Wednesday at 8.30pm, he explores The Great Western Greenway in Mayo - a 42km trail that follows the route of the old Westport to Achill Railway line, passing through spectacular scenery with views of Clew Bay, the Nephin Mountains and Croagh Patrick.

Neven starts his journey in Westport, but before heading out on the Greenway, calls in at Cornrue Bakery for breakfast. Here he meets local coffee roaster Aaron Page of Bean West Coffee.

The Cornrue Bakery specialises in sourdough bread and has developed a technique unique to Ireland. Baker Patrick O’Reilly shows Neven the baking process which takes five days to complete. As a result of the longer production time, Cornrue bread is intensely flavoured and very easy to digest.

In Newport, Neven visits Kelly’s Butchers, artisan producers renowned for their black 14 white puddings, bacon, and fourteen varieties of sausages. Next door is Kelly’s Kitchen, an award-winning café run by the Kelly family, specialising in meat dishes. Head Chef José González cooks a Trio of Beef Casserole using lesser-known cuts of beef – oxtail, beef cheek, and feather blade.

In the series, cycling through some of Ireland’s most stunning scenery, Neven also explores The Limerick, Waterford and Royal Canal Greenways; and follows the routes of future Greenways planned for south Kerry and Connemara in Co. Galway.