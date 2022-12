AFTER two years of staying apart due to Covid-19, the pupils at St Columba’s Girls NS (with Facility for Deaf Children) brought the whole school community together for a very special Christmas project.

They have all been learning Christmas songs through Irish Sign Language.

Our photographer, Larry Cummins, popped along on Irish Sign Language Day, last week, to get some photographs and capture a video of the pupils in action.

There are 371 pupils attending St Columba’s Girls NS in Douglas, including six classes in the deaf unit.

Due to Covid-19, the children in the deaf unit had remained separated from their peers. However, in recent months, the pupils have been mingling again, not only in the school yard, but have also been visiting mainstream classrooms too — and vice versa.

For their Christmas carol singing project, they decided to learn three songs — Away in a Manger, Silent Night and Walking in a Winter Wonderland — sung and signed by the whole school community using ISL.

It’s a project the teachers have also been very passionate about. They hosted a special concert for their families last Friday — to much delight.

Isla Dineen, a teacher at the deaf unit said the kids have really enjoyed the whole process.

It's been a wonderful time for all.

She said it has been wonderful this school year to see pupils integrate throughout the whole school day once again.

The past two school years, the children in the deaf unit had been kept in their own bubble, but life at St Columba’s has gotten back to some normality once again.

