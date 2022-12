RODDY Doyle, Madness singer Suggs, actor Aidan Gillen, and the late Cork singer Couglan of Microdisney are among contributors to a new charity book, writing about music that inspires them.

Punks Listen, which also features Fatima Mansions, was launched recently in UCC’s Boole Library and is the third in a series of ‘benefit books’ from the Hope Collective, Dublin’s punk/Do-It-Yourself group.

The book is a fund-raising initiative to raise money for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Refugee appeal.

It is a collection of writing from musicians, writers, actors and music fans, with an emphasis on records or gigs that were significant to them, and includes over 280 contributors.

Michael Murphy, of the Hope Collective, explained how the project came about.

“It’s been a really difficult and stressful few years for just about everybody,” he said.

“Sometimes, we felt like it was all too much. What could people like us do to make a difference? What could we do to help the Ukrainian refugees?

“We did a small thing by contacting some of our favourite authors, musicians and music people. They did something that really mattered to us.

“They took time and wrote really moving pieces about their favourite records and gigs. When you put all of them together it’s a really meaningful collection. It proves that you can find help in surprising places when you reach out.”

The book follows previous publications in 2017 and 2020, which between them raised thousands for various charities.

Punks Listen is priced at €16 and is available from www.hopecollectiveireland.com