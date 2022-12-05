Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 07:00

Bandon massacre of 1922 is revisited in TV doc

TG4 programme this week delves into murders of 13 Protestants 100 years ago
Jerry O’Callaghan appears in Marú in Iarthar Chorcai

Sinead McCarthy

OVER three dark nights in April, 1922, 13 men were murdered in West Cork - purely because of their Protestant religion, according to the late historian, Peter Hart.

In 1998, he said what became known as ‘The Bandon Valley Massacre’ was the point where “the nationalist revolution had also been a sectarian one”.

A TG4 documentary, Marú in Iarthar Chorcai (Murder in West Cork) on Wednesday at 9.30pm will revisit the shocking events of 100 years ago.

The programme will go to the root of the bitter historical war of words that Hart’s controversial views have created.

It includes a last long interview which presenter, Jerry O’Callaghan, did with Canadian Hart, who died in 2010, and also interviews with O’Callaghan’s, father, an active member of the West Cork IRA.

Included also is an interview with O’Callaghan’s Protestant cousin, a grandson of one of the victims.

