6 super homes to buy now in Skibbereen

IN the heart of West Cork lies the vibrant town of Skibbereen. It’s perhaps best known for its beautiful Ilen river, its Saturday market, its heritage centre, and a group of young men and women and their magical rowing machines.

Skibbereen also boasts some lovely detached homes and today we are going to look at six of the best.

Firstly, two beautiful family homes near the water’s edge in Tragumna. Just a seven-minute drive from the centre of town, Tragumna boasts a blue flag beach and is only three miles from the nature reserve of Lough Hyne.

1. Bawnlahan, Tragumna, €750,000

At 238m / 2562ft, this large three-bedroom, four-bathroom place has a BER C1 rating and looks out over the bay, affording panoramic views from every angle.

Bawnlahan is up for €750k

There is a little gate at the front of the house that brings you to the water’s edge, but if you prefer warm water, you can lounge in the six-person hot tub instead.

This home has been decorated to the highest standard, and the three levels offer a sun terrace, jacuzzi baths, high vaulted ceilings, a dream kitchen, and plenty of privacy.

A beautiful large home by the sea within only seven minutes of town, giving the best of both worlds.

Contact Colm Cleary at West Cork Properties on 028/ 28122 for more details and to arrange a viewing.

https://www.westcorkproperty.com/residential/brochure/bawnlahan-tragumna-skibbereen-west-cork/4638127

2. Bay View, Tragumna, €425,000

A HOME BY THE COAST: The property at Bay View, Tragumna, on the market for €425,000 (inset) comes with the sound of waves crashing at the nearby bay

The second Tragumna property has five bedrooms and five bathrooms and a BER rating of D1.

It is set back a little from the shoreline, but fear not, as the sound of the crashing waves can be still heard from the front door, and the views of the bay are a joy.

Again, this is a large family home with a substantial garden and a lovely driveway up to the house. The rooms are bright and airy and the 0.4 acre plot makes this the perfect home for a growing family.

There’s plenty of room for a boat and a few kayaks too.

Perhaps the kitchen could do with an upgrade, but the lifestyle of living by the sea, with excellent schools a short drive away, will surely tempt many.

Contact Pat Maguire on 028/ 22822 for more details and to arrange a viewing.

https://www.patmaguireproperties.com/residential/brochure/bay-view-bawnlahan-tragumna-skibbereen-west-cork/4637588

3. Tillys, Townsend Street, €195,000

Our third property is a well-located four-bedroom bungalow that might be the perfect retirement home.

‘Tillys’ on Townsend Street is smack bang in the middle of town, and has lovely high ceilings, giving the rooms plenty of light, and the little garden room at the back is a lovely addition.

The price might attract first time buyers eager to get on the property ladder.

There are no hills or steps to negotiate from the home to the shops, so this feature might attract someone looking for the perfect retirement home.

Tillys, Townsend Street, €195,000, see No.3

Points to note - there is no off-street parking. Setting some trees or hedging around the perimeter of the back garden would offer extra privacy.

Contact Pat Maguire for more details on 028/ 22822.

https://www.patmaguireproperties.com/residential/brochure/tillys-townshend-street-skibbereen-west-cork/4598598

4. Stone Barn, €425,000

This four-bedroom and three-bathroom property is a renovation project by Peter and Ann Warburton of ‘cottages for couples’. It completely made over with skill and care.

The property is only four miles from the centre of Skibbereen, but feels like a rural retreat. Set on 0.8 acres of manicured gardens, no expense was spared to retain the country feel, while adding all the modern conveniences that a busy family need.

The home boasts a bright kitchen, sun-room, exposed beams and stone walls, large modern bathrooms, and a warm colour pallet mixing the old and the new to create an inviting and homely abode.

All the work has been done, ready for you to move into this exceptional turnkey showpiece.

Contact Pat Maguire for more details and to arrange a viewing on 028/ 22822.

https://www.patmaguireproperties.com/residential/brochure/the-stone-barn-kilnogospagh-skibbereen-west-cork/4637613

5. Abbey Heights, €275,000

This is a DIYer’s dream, a six-bedroom, five-bathroom detached home within walking distance of the town.

Set high on a hill overlooking the river and with a tree-lined driveway to the house, this property offers privacy and space.

It had been sitting idle for a while and is on with the estate agent as an executor sale so is ready for immediate possession.

Although the house needs cosmetic work, its size alone and price will attract the interest of those looking for a large family home.

For me, the bonus is the two-storey building at the back. This could be easily renovated for use for a family, or indeed as a rental option, giving an extra income.

Abbey Heights, €275,000, is a doer-upper's dream

With 1.06 acres at your disposal, the opportunities are endless.

Well worth viewing for those with an eye for DIY.

Contact Colm at James Lyons O Keeffe on 028/ 28122.

https://www.westcorkproperty.com/residential/brochure/abbey-heights-abbeystrewry-skibbereen-west-cork/4646418

6. ‘Tigh Na Bruaich’, €295,000

The final property is a four-bedroom detached place beside the river.

‘Tigh Na Bruaich’ is in a much loved estate of detached homes that I found to be well maintained and quiet.

These are owner-occupied homes with well-established gardens. A beautiful river walk runs in front of the property.

The €30 million euro investment in the river area has created a peaceful and tranquil feel to the lovely Ilen.

The home sits on a fine-sized plot with a garage and a view directly on to the river.

The road is a cul de sac, offering a quiet living area within walking distance of the schools and shops.

The house was built 30 years ago and has been well maintained.

‘Tigh Na Bruaich’ is on the market for €295,000 and sits beside the River Ilen. See No.6

Note - the price was dropped from €320,000 to €295,000 recently.

Contact Pat Maguire for more details on 028/ 22822.

https://www.patmaguireproperties.com/residential/brochure/tigh-na-bruaich-riverdale-skibbereen-west-cork/4604173