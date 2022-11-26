Covid ordeal led to Glen couple walking down the aisle

A FAIRYTALE meeting between Trina O’Riordan and Aaron Donovan ended up with the couple getting wed.

They are both from The Glen, and Trina takes up the story of how they met.

Trina O’Riordan on her wedding day with Chloe Donovan (left) and Sasha Donovan (right)

“We had grown up in the same area but never crossed paths,” explains Triona. “We lived back to back when we were young and hung around the same area, knew the same people, and even attended a mutual friend’s wedding, but never bumped into each other.

“Fast forward years, we were still neighbours but living about five minutes from each other. We finally crossed paths and it was love at first sight. Our relationship blossomed quite quickly and we often joke about how we never knew each other, even though my bedroom faced Aaron’s house years ago. To me, it was destiny and our time to find each other.”

Their engagement was also an inspiring story of love, adds Trina.

“Unfortunately, Aaron contacted Covid a couple of years ago. It was a frightening time for us as he had to be shifted to hospital. I was unable to visit him, which was so upsetting.

“When he finally came home, we spoke about how life can be taken from us at any moment. This led to the conversation of getting married.

“We looked at engagement rings and I always loved the 3-stone rings. For my birthday that year, we decided to go to Killarney for the weekend. It was here that Aaron proposed to me. It was the best birthday present!”

Trina O’Riordan and Aaron Donovan on their wedding day, held at the Oriel House Hotel in Ballincollig

The couple were married on August 26 at the Oriel House Hotel in Ballincollig. “It was the perfect venue. We went with a handfasting ceremony so the ceremony and reception took place at the hotel.”

Trina wore an ivory Maggie Sottero lace fitted dress from Cinderella’s Closet. The talented Nichole Corcoran did her hair and make-up. Aaron got his suit from Tom Murphy’s Menswear. Flowers were by Ina McCarthy Flowers, Midleton. The photographer was Declan Forrest

The couple have six children between them, who were all in the bridal party, while Aaron’s niece Ellie was flower girl.

Trina and Aaron Donovan on their wedding day with, from left, Ellie Donovan, Sasha Donovan, Chloe Donovan, Fionnán O Riordan, Cameron O Riordan, Ben Donovan and Aaron jr Donovan.

Trina added: “My two sons walked me down the aisle and gave me away. It was such a proud moment. I walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s Love Me Tender, as a few years ago we lost my uncle Paul who was an Elvis fanatic.

“Also, my eldest son gave the most beautiful speech at the reception, there wasn’t a dry eye. His words were just so beautiful.”

The couple’s cake was from Trace of Cakes, which incorporated their dachshund called Elvis. The band was the amazing Gemma & the Jets, and their first song was to After All by The Frank & Walters.

Trina O’Riordan and Aaron Donovan on their wedding day, which included a handfasting ceremony. Pictures: Declan Forrest

Trina added: “Although it was a small, intimate wedding, it was such a great day.”

