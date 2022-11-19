A romantic proposal... and a fantastic day

“WE had the most fantastic day with family and friends.”

That was how bride Claire Thompson summed up her wedding in August to Stephen Ring, who are both living in Shanakiel in Cork city

Claire is originally from Gweedore Avenue, Mayfield, and Stephen is from Ard Cullen, Holly Hill.

OUR DAY IN THE SUN: Claire Thompson and Stephen Ring on their big day in August. They met at Society Nightclub in 2010

The couple met in Society Nightclub on August 13, 2010, and Claire says Stephen’s proposal was a memorable occasion.

“We got engaged in Barcelona on a family holiday.

“We went out to a kids’ entertainment show, and halfway through Stephen had it up on a big screen, ‘Claire, will you marry me?’

“It was so nice having the kids there with us to share the special moment.”

The couple got married on August 26 this year, in The Address Hotel in St Luke’s, Cork city.

“We had the civil ceremony there too,” says Claire.

Her bridal party comprised of Jackie, one if her oldest friends, as her Maid of Honour, Claire’s daughter Saoirse, Stephen’s daughter Hayley, and the couple’s daughter Tessa. Stephen’s party was made up of his best man Alan and groomsmen Stevie and Wayne.

Claire adds: “I got the dress in The Moderne in Cork, my friend Jackie and the girls came with me and we all agreed on that dress.

“Stephen bought his suits in Morley’s, who were fantastic to deal with.”

The bride’s hair was by Stephanie Peyton and make-up was by Laura Galby, and Claire said: “They were absolutely fantastic on the morning.

“My cake was by Patricia at Touch of Magic, who was an absolutely beautiful lady to work with.

“The band was Mark Cosgrove and the DJ Fitzy, and they were fantastic - they had the floor full all night.

“And of course, thanks to the legend Eddie Hennessy for photos.”

Claire added: “It was a special time at the wedding when a friend of ours, Janice O’Callaghan, from Bespoke wedding ceremonies, preformed a Celtic handfasting, which was so beautiful.

“And also Florist4u made the most amazing bouquets for us.

ALL SMILES: Claire Thompson and Stephen Ring with their wedding party, which included Claire’s daughter Saoirse, Stephen’s daughter Hayley, and the couple’s daughter Tessa.

“We had the most fantastic day with family and friends.”